Letters Sent Home Release New Single 'Request Denied'

German quartet Letters Sent Home have announced their signing to SharpTone Records and have shared their new single and music video “Request Denied”.

Letters Sent Home are no strangers to discussing mental health and its overwhelming presence in their lives – the new single firmly acknowledges this, yet the catchy and uplifting melody rings in a more hopeful undertone. Instead of chaining themselves to the past, consuming themselves in depressive cycles, Letters Sent Home is learning to move forward and persevere.

“’Request Denied’ is the perfect end of an era as well as the perfect start to a new one,” the band says on the new single. “Most of the songs we have released in the past are about mental health issues, particularly about depression. Although it is very important to talk about depression and, unfortunately, many can relate to it, it is being addressed quite often in the genre. With the new music we wanted to dig into new, more personal themes. This time, instead of wallowing in sadness or embracing hope for better days, we accept it and move on.”

“When we started out with the lead melody for Request Denied we thought: Wow, we never wrote anything that catchy, and also that uplifting. Making a Letters Sent Home song out of it was not only a challenge, but also a turning point in our songwriting. We stopped fearing sounding too different and started being free.”

On signing to SharpTone Records, the band shares, “Signing to Sharptone Records is a huge deal for us. We named our band after a lyric in a Boston Manor song, a band in SharpTone’s roster as well. Being on the same label as them now is something we never dared to dream of when starting out and choosing that name back in 2018. We are beyond grateful to be welcomed into such a beautiful and warm family.”

Across three well-received EPs of “sad, hard music”, German quartet Letters Sent Home have made their name as a band who match infectious melody and huge choruses, with the lyrical depth and heart of people with a lot to say.

Formed while at school in Germany’s northern countryside in 2015, and becoming a serious project a couple of years later following singer Emily Paschke and bassist Lara Ripke’s time studying in North America, Letters Sent Home’s music – an energized mix of pop-punk, alt rock, and emo – has served as a vessel for Emily’s inner turbulence.

“The whole purpose of our music is that I'm talking about my personal trauma, and how you never actually fully heal from stuff that happens to you, but learn to live with it,” says Emily. “You may bear scars, but those scars are never going to fade fully. There's always something you can work on. I feel like you never you're never fully, completely satisfied or happy.”

All of this is set to music that’s as electrified and youthful as Emily’s lyrics are deep. Having primed themselves with their previous work and spending two years perfecting their craft with long-time producer and friend Julian ‘Polar’ Huisel, Letters Sent Home – completed by guitarist Robin Werner and drummer Louis Schramm – is embracing this opportunity and shooting their shot.

Photo Credit: Kathi Sterl