Leslie Stevens Debuts 'Teen Bride' Music Video via DittyTV

Sep. 23, 2019  
LA-based singer-songwriter Leslie Stevens is debuting her new video "Teen Bride" via Ditty TV. Her new album Sinner is out now via Thirty Tigers.

Stevens is on the road now in support of Sinner, with shows coming up in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Portland and more. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

"I have always written songs to help me heal and to help me cry and laugh," Stevens explains. "Many people don't like tears; they are afraid of pain, they want to walk away...When after I play someone says 'You are the most vulnerable,' I consider it the biggest compliment. Still, it means cracking my heart open like an egg at every show."

Sinner marks Stevens' third full-length album, following The Donkey and the Rose and Roomful of Smoke, both of which led the Los Angeles Times to call her "one of the city's best" while LA Weekly named her Best Country Singer of 2018. Sinner is produced by acclaimed artist Jonathan Wilson (Dawes, Father John Misty) and features drummer James Gadson (Paul McCartney, B.B. King), bassist Jake Blanton (The Killers), pianist Keefus Ciancia (Elton John, T Bone Burnett), organist Nate Walcott (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bright Eyes) and guest vocals from Jenny O on the track "Sylvie."

Stevens has recorded and toured with a wide variety of acclaimed musicians, including Florence + the Machine, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Father John Misty and Jenny O. Stevens also fronted folk-country band Leslie Stevens and the Badgers, and together the band released two LPs.

LESLIE STEVENS TOUR

September 24

Mercury Lounge

New York, NY*

September 25

World Café Live Upstairs

Philadelphia, PA

September 26

Songbyrd

Washington, DC

September 27

Cat's Cradle Back Room

Carrboro, NC

September 28

The Earl

Atlanta, GA

October 5

Barboza

Seattle, WA

October 6

Mississippi Studios

Portland, OR

*supporting Robbie Fulks

Click Here to Watch the Video!



