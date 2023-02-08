Leslie Jordan Tribute Show Adds Lainey Wilson, Tanya Tucker & More

A new round of artists have been announced for Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, with Tanya Tucker, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, ERNEST and Katie Pruitt joining the list of performers.

Taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN, the show will honor the life of the late Leslie Jordan with an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling from some of his talented friends. All proceeds from the event benefit the EB Research Partnership, a cause close to Jordan's heart. Tickets Available Here.

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan previously announced a special lineup of artists including Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard, with appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

Produced by Toronto-based Door Knocker Media, the show will feature a house band made up of the impressive group of players who all performed on Jordan's 2021 debut album Company's Comin'.

About Leslie Jordan:

Leslie Allen Jordan was an actor, comedian, writer and singer. His notable television roles included the Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, as well as several characters in the American Horror Story franchise, and most recently starring in Fox's Call Me Kat.

On stage, he played "Brother Boy" in the 1996 play Sordid Lives, later portraying the character in the 2000 film of the same name. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan became an Instagram contributor, amassing nearly 6 million followers in 2020 when his relatable, slice-of-life videos went viral.

In 2021, he released his debut gospel album Company's Comin' and published his memoir How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived. The outpouring from fans and colleagues in response to Jordan's untimely passing in 2022 underscores the authenticity and breadth of his impact.