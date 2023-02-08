Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Leslie Jordan Tribute Show Adds Lainey Wilson, Tanya Tucker & More

Leslie Jordan Tribute Show Adds Lainey Wilson, Tanya Tucker & More

Tickets fort he tribute show are available now.

Feb. 08, 2023  

A new round of artists have been announced for Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute To Leslie Jordan, with Tanya Tucker, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Ruby Amanfu, Charlie Worsham, ERNEST and Katie Pruitt joining the list of performers.

Taking place on February 19 at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN, the show will honor the life of the late Leslie Jordan with an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling from some of his talented friends. All proceeds from the event benefit the EB Research Partnership, a cause close to Jordan's heart. Tickets Available Here.

The friends of the late Leslie Jordan previously announced a special lineup of artists including Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard, with appearances by Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall and Leanne Morgan.

Produced by Toronto-based Door Knocker Media, the show will feature a house band made up of the impressive group of players who all performed on Jordan's 2021 debut album Company's Comin'.

About Leslie Jordan:

Leslie Allen Jordan was an actor, comedian, writer and singer. His notable television roles included the Emmy Award-winning portrayal of Beverley Leslie on Will & Grace, as well as several characters in the American Horror Story franchise, and most recently starring in Fox's Call Me Kat.

On stage, he played "Brother Boy" in the 1996 play Sordid Lives, later portraying the character in the 2000 film of the same name. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan became an Instagram contributor, amassing nearly 6 million followers in 2020 when his relatable, slice-of-life videos went viral.

In 2021, he released his debut gospel album Company's Comin' and published his memoir How Y'all Doing? Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived. The outpouring from fans and colleagues in response to Jordan's untimely passing in 2022 underscores the authenticity and breadth of his impact.



Robert Ellis Announces New Album Yesterdays News Photo
Robert Ellis Announces New Album 'Yesterday's News'
Coming off his raucous 2019 album Texas Piano Man, Ellis is changing course and embracing a raw minimalist approach that prizes patience and restraint above all else. He also shared the stunning video for the title track “Yesterday’s News,” a wry tune that drifts like a cloud on the breeze as he channels a washed up singer on some dimly lit stage.
Live Nation Urban Announces Black History Month Event Series Photo
Live Nation Urban Announces Black History Month Event Series
Live Nation Urban, in collaboration with Live Nation’s BE-Nation internal employee resource group, have launched Live Nation Entertainment’s company-wide Black History Month celebration – AFRO-RENAISSANCE – a multi-event series across six cities comprising of artist showcases through different entertainment mediums.
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track SAMO Photo
A Certain Ratio Shares New Track 'SAMO'
Across the slick and punchy funk grooves of “SAMO”, named after the graffiti tag of groundbreaking neo-expressionist NYC artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jez Kerr references a string of figures from New York’s ‘80s art scene, an environment which has held massive sway over the band since their time recording there in the ‘80s.
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce New LP & Release Single Photo
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Announce New LP & Release Single
The new album was recorded in Asheville, NC at Echo Mountain Studios with producer Cason Cooley (Ben Rector, Ingrid Michaelson, American Authors) and Holcomb’s longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys).

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share