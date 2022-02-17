Lesibu Grand Releases New Single 'Friends With My Friends'

Atlanta based new wave punk band Lesibu Grand is excited to share their latest single "Friends With My Friends." The energetic new track highlights the importance of creating an open and tolerant environment within your inner circle. Now more than ever, frontwoman Tyler-Simon Molton aims to spread the word of acceptance in your own community.

Speaking on the new single the band shares, "After tackling a series of political and social issues in our previous releases, we wanted to write something uplifting and fun loving. Through the darkest days of the Trump and COVID era, we were able to rely on our friends to pick our spirits up and make us smile. That's really special, and it deserves its own song. Our message is that friendships are very valuable and worth putting real effort into keeping them healthy and real, and that it's important to make room for new friendships to keep your life interesting and unpredictable."

Lesibu Grand (pronounced Le-SEE-boo Grand) is an indie-punk band from Atlanta that grew out of a songwriting partnership between singer Tyler-Simone Molton and bassist John Renaud. The band takes its influences from the NYC new wave scene, particularly Blondie and Talking Heads, 90s rock bands like Bikini Kill and L7, and current contemporaries including Big Joanie, Pleasure Venom, and Nova Twins.

Distinguished by Tyler-Simone's warmer, ethereal vocal style, Lesibu Grand fuses these two strains into a refreshingly modern sound in songs that explore the unexpected joys, sharp anxieties, and beguiling mysteries that abound us all. Previous singles "WFS", "Hot Glue Gun," and "Not Sweet Enough" landed the band praise with outlets like NPR, AFROPUNK, BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Paste, Under The Radar, Earmilk, and more, with the band earning spots on Alternative Press' 2021 100 Artists You Need To Know list and opening slots for Suwannee Hulaween 2021 and AFROPUNK's Atlanta festival.

Lesibu Grand will be traveling to SXSW in Austin, TX this year to play an official showcase presented by Punk Black on March 19th at Swan Dive. More info on the band at SXSW can be found here.

Listen to the new single here: