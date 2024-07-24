Video: Lenny Kravitz Releases Otherworldly 'Paralyzed' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the release of his critically acclaimed new album Blue Electric Light earlier this year via Roxie Records/BMG, Lenny Kravitz has debuted the otherworldly music video for focus track “Paralyzed.”

Directed by Anthony Mandler (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey), the “Paralyzed” music video depicts Kravitz and his band in a celestial landscape, haunted by mysterious figures that symbolize Kravitz’s hypnotic affection for the woman in question. Following the video’s premiere, YouTube Premium subscribers were treated to an Afterparty filled with exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Fans who don’t already have a YouTube Premium subscription can sign up for a free trial to access this exclusive content and more.

“Paralyzed,” which “sees Kravitz thrillingly go full ‘80s heavy metal” (Associated Press) punctuates the album’s slew of singles with a love-drunk groove, featuring tinges of psychedelic and heavy, blues-based influences. Kravitz’s razor sharp vocals cut through fuzzy guitar riffs and hazy synths, swelling to a gut-wrenching final plea: “Babe without your love I’m paralyzed.” It is the third single from Blue Electric Light, following “arena-ready” (GRAMMY) “TK421” and “absolutely infectious” (Forbes) “Human.”

So far this year, Kravitz was immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was honored by the CFDA with their “Fashion Icon Award” for his role as not only one of rock's most esteemed musicians, but also a major fashion influence. Kravitz also headlined the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show at Wembley Stadium in London, before kicking off his expansive worldwide Blue Electric Light tour in Hamburg, Germany. As a relentless creative force—musician, writer, producer, actor, author, designer—Lenny Kravitz continues to be a global dynamic presence throughout music, art and culture. Coming up, Kravitz will perform a special slate of Las Vegas dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM in October.

ABOUT LENNY KRAVITZ

Regarded as one of the preeminent rock musicians of our time, Lenny Kravitz has transcended genre, style, race, and class over the course of a three decade-plus musical career. Reveling in the soul, rock, and funk influences of the sixties and seventies, the writer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has won four GRAMMY® Awards.

In 2023, Kravitz debuted the anthemic “Road To Freedom,” a song he wrote, performed, and produced specifically for the much-buzzed-about Netflix film, Rustin. The track, which can be heard HERE, plays over the film’s end title credits. In conjunction with the release of the song, Kravitz secured a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Original Song - Motion Picture”, a Critics Choice Award nomination for “Best Song,” and the Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for “Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film” for the soul-stirring anthem.

In addition to his twelve albums, which have sold 40 million worldwide, his creative firm Kravitz Design Inc. touts an impressive portfolio of noteworthy ventures, including hotel properties, condominium projects, private residences, and high-end legendary brands like Rolex, Leica and Dom Perignon. In 2022, he launched his own ultra-premium spirits brand, Nocheluna Sotol—a distillate from Chihuahua, Mexico derived from the sotol plant. Kravitz is the author of Flash, a book which showcases unique rock photography. His recent memoir, Let Love Rule, also landed him on The New York Times’ Best Sellers List. Kravitz currently serves as the brand ambassador and global face for YSL Beauty’s Y cologne and is the global ambassador for luxury watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. This multidimensional artist has also segued into film, appearing as Cinna in the box-office hits, The Hunger Games and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as in the critically acclaimed films Precious and The Butler.

Photo credit: Mark Seliger

