Lee Greenwood Set to Kick-off Fox & Friends Concert Series This Memorial Day Weekend

Grammy award-winning artist, Lee Greenwood, best known for his signature song "God Bless the U.S.A." will appear on Fox & Friends on Friday, May 27 to kick off Memorial Day weekend and launch the network's summer concert series. Greenwood will also make appearances on Varney & Company, Fox News Radio, and more.

Additionally, on Sunday, May 29, Greenwood will make his way to Concord, NC, where he will perform the national anthem for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which will also air on the Fox network.

Greenwood's documentary, 'Proud to Be an American: The Lee Greenwood Story,' released in 2021, is still available for streaming on Fox Nation.

"For most people, Memorial Day is a day off of work and a chance to get together with family and friends and enjoy the last few days of spring, but it is also a solemn day of recognizing and paying tribute to those who paid the ultimate price in support of our country," stated Greenwood. "It's important to not lose sight of this, so I hope my presence there will help honor them."

Greenwood is considered one of the most avid and longstanding supporters of America's troops and veterans. He recently partnered with global firework manufacturer Black Cat ® to introduce a 42-shot "Proud to Be an American" firework available in select locations across the country. He also recently partnered with veteran-owned Patriarch Distiller's Soldier Valley Spirits to produce a signature line of whiskey, bourbon, and vodka, with a portion of proceeds going to support veterans' charity groups.

Elite Source Pro teamed with Greenwood to produce the "God Bless the USA Bible,", which contains the King James Version of the Bible and includes the founding USA documents: Pledge of Allegiance, Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Bill of Rights, as well as a copy of the handwritten chorus to "God Bless the USA."

Throughout his expansive career, international country music icon Lee Greenwood has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on "I.O.U," in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious awards nominations.

His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles including songs like "It Turns Me Inside Out," "Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands," "She's Lyin'," "I Don't Mind the Thorns if You're the Rose," "Dixie Road," "Somebody's Gonna Love You," "Going Going Gone," "You Got A Good Love Comin'," among others.

His stand-out hit "God Bless the U.S.A." has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times (1991, 2001, and 2003), giving it the distinction of being the only song in any genre of music to achieve that feat. It reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart shortly after 9/11. Known for his stand-out patriotism and support of the U.S. military, Greenwood has been honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's National Patriot's Award and entertained troops on more than 30 USO Tours.