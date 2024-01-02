Leanne Pearson Releases Heartfelt Ode To Love And Marriage In 'I Do Again'

Winnipeg, MB-born; Nashville, TN-based songwriting force Leanne Pearson has done it again with her new single. A culmination of her songwriting spark, notorious humor, and unique lyricism, “I Do Again” is a fresh ode to marriage and love.

The talented, multidimensional writer brings to the song the deeply personal story of the tumultuous journey she and her husband embarked upon as they planned their wedding nearly four years ago. But the restrictions of the 2020 global pandemic caused them to reschedule three times before finally canceling their big day and eloping—with an Elvis-themed ceremony, no less! In the fall of 2023, though, they finally got the wedding of their dreams, with friends and family in attendance.

The single speaks to the unconditional love the couple has for one another; despite the obstacles they faced, Pearson and her husband have learned to roll with the punches and take each challenging moment as a lesson in commitment and perseverance. And at the end of the day, Pearson found herself saying “I do” no less than three times.

“Now I got 3 rings for each time I said yes / No there ain't nothing I'd change about it / I said it then, and I'll say it now / I'll take you by the hand and say I do again,” she writes in the new single.

Pearson's country roots shine through as the singer sets a lyrical storyline to a traditionally twangy musical backdrop. Her ability to craft a compelling and emotional story through song has been recognized time and time again with a Top 50 and multiple Top 100 songs at Canadian Country Radio. This songwriting expertise takes the spotlight once more in “I Do Again.”

Pearson hasn't stopped writing music since she wrote her first song at age 10. Now, years later, she's still weaving stories with her words, and “I Do Again” places her talent, creativity, and passion for writing (and for her husband) center stage. It's a single listeners will no doubt return to, time and time again.