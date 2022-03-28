Le3 bLACK Releases New Single 'Vagabond'

South London's Le3 bLACK continues to shine with his latest release 'Vagabond'. The single is the third track on his upcoming EP. Lee, as he's known to his friends, wanted it to be done in a way where the track progresses from sound to sound yet stayed connected throughout. He utilises an overall bass-heavy production; a result of raw-edged synth he found in his DAW. As well as implementing a more grime-like essence with a syncopated lead. Versatile and multifaceted Le3 bLACK is one to watch this year!

"I wanted the sounds to come off as tribal when hearing them from a certain point of view. I tried to find an equal amount of textures and inspirations that could help me out when I made the record. Having been influenced by Disclosure, Skepta, Danny Brown, as well as my close friend Loraine James. My music usually revolves around Hip-Hop and Electronic/R'n'B elements. This track is solely produced by me," said Le3 bLACK.

Signed to DMY Artists in early 2020 and published by Sentric Music, Le3 bLACK released the single 'Cold Winter' featured on his last EP; '3 Link'. The single featured on Dummy Magazine's "UK, Rap, Drill, & Grime" playlist and was also part of their fresh finds list as well. Mixmag did a write up for the single, as well as Trench magazine covering the record, describing it as a "frosty drill-infused track".

Clash magazine gave his recent single 'Oh No' a positive review congratulating the style and approach of the record, describing the artist as a "born innovator". Finally DJ Mag included the artist in their "Meet The Mc" column. All of this contributing to the '3 Link' EP landing the Number One Spot on the Jamz Supernova 1XTRA show; with multiple spins on BBC Introducing with Selector Radio and a blog listing on Lily Mercer's highly rated column.

Listen to the new single here: