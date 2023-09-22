Le Couleur's Thrilling Concept LP 'Comme dans un penthouse'

The album is out now via Lisbon Lux Records.

Sep. 22, 2023

Le Couleur's Thrilling Concept LP 'Comme dans un penthouse'

Quebecois alt-pop group Le Couleur have released their new concept LP Comme dans un penthouse via Lisbon Lux Records.

Featuring an electronic, nu-disco sound à la Todd Terje & reminiscent of Fujiya & Miyagi’s early 2000’s Krautrock, this new album uses Barbara, a character from 2016’s LP P.O.P., as a symbol of excess and excitement. The result is an 8 track speed train of an album that’s a paranoid and delirious dance party, transporting you to a realm of icy desire led by singles like “Autobahn,” “À la rencontre de Barbara (ft. Standard Emmanuel),” and “Sentiments nouveaux.”  

With Comme dans un penthouse, Le Couleur — founding members Laurence Giroux-Do (vocals), Patrick Gosselin (bass), and Steeven Chouinard (drums) — prove their prowess in alt pop, lounge, and disco while revisiting a character from their past: Barbara, the assistant who stole her former employer’s fortune on their 2016 album P.O.P. Giroux-Do was drawn back to Barbara when, upon returning from Le Couleur’s most recent U.K. tour, she began feeling that her life was “flat, beige, and pointless” and developed a “fear of falling into a routine,” while Barbara’s “search for novelty, new feelings, an addiction” was roughly the opposite. 

Barbara’s endless quest guides Comme dans un penthouse’s razor-sharp artistic direction, and as she pursues adrenaline until it ruins her, a thrilling narrative arc emerges. Her tightrope walk between hedonistic highs and crushing lows perfectly matches the luxurious yet ominous vibe that defines Comme dans un penthouse.

Since debuting a decade ago with 2013’s Voyage Love EP, Le Couleur have plumbed the depths of human desire, all while refining a unique spin on vintage dance music. In this time, the band has used an extensive and versatile lineup to pursue the sounds of varied influences, from 70s erotica, to psychedelia, disco, yéyé, and French chanson. All of this results in the rich and irresistibly danceable performances for which the group have become known. Their upcoming LP marks their first full length effort since 2020’s Concorde; a promising return for a mysterious and alluring group.

Upcoming Shows (Purchase Tickets Here)

Oct 7 - Tadoussac, QC @ Le Rappel du Festival en Chanson
Oct 19 - Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
Oct 20 - Québec City, QC @ Le Pantoum
Nov 25 - Gatineau, QC @ Le Minotaure
Nov 29 -  New York, NY @ The Sultan Room*
Dec 1 - Sherbrooke, QC @ La petite boîte noire 
Dec 15 - Alma, QC @ Le Café du Clocher
*-Free Show

Photo Credit: Andy Jon




