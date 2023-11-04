Laurie Berkner Releases Music Video For The Holidays - 'Little Tree'

A new Laurie Berkner Christmas video for kids, Little Tree, has been released.

Watch the Little Tree music video below.

The video is based on the song "Little Tree" from Laurie's album Another Laurie Berkner Christmas.

In this sweet counting song for kids, Laurie Berkner shares the story of a little pine tree who longs to be a beautifully decorated Christmas. With the help of a group of woodland animals, the little tree becomes a beacon of Christmas - and togetherness - for the whole forest.

"I love this video and how it brings to life all of the animals, the counting, the decorations, the feeling of Christmas spirit, and of course, the Little Tree itself," says Laurie Berkner. "It's a song that is very close to my heart. I wrote 'Little Tree' hoping that the kids who heard it would see themselves in the little tree and that they would take in the song's message: that even though they are small, they still have so much to give, just by being who they are."

On November 24, Laurie Berkner's Christmas Special, a magical, musical, and educational experience inspired by the song "Little Tree," will be released on Laurie's Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels and featured on YouTube Kids. Special guest will be Jules Hoffman of the popular YouTube show, Songs for Littles.

About Laurie Berkner:

Recognized as “the queen of kids' music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 350 million YouTube channel views, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Throughout 2023, Laurie is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her second album, Buzz Buzz. On October 6, a remastered, hi-res edition of the album was released, digitally, on CD, and on vinyl.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV. Laurie also created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs, the most recent of which were published by Simon & Schuster, including the enormously popular We Are The Dinosaurs. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals produced by New York City Children's Theatre. Laurie maintains a busy, nationwide touring schedule, both solo and with The Laurie Berkner Band, and has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights - November 2023 - March 2024

Nov. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Dec. 2 - Tarrytown, NY - Tarrytown Music Hall

Dec. 17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Jan. 20 - Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre

Feb. 18 - Owings Mills, MD - Gordon Center for Performing Arts

March 2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 3 - Miami, FL - Jungle Island's Bloom Ballroom

Free, Online Laurie Berkner Shows

Nov. 24 - Laurie Berkner's Christmas Special on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Dec. 15 - Laurie Berkner's Holiday Party Live! on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.