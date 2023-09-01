Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches Releases Debut Solo Single 'Are You Awake?'

“Are You Awake?” arrives just days ahead of Lauren’s first ever solo tour, beginning in Washington DC on September 4th and running through North America this month.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

CHVRCHES’ vocalist Lauren Mayberry today releases “Are You Awake?”, the first music she has ever recorded and shared as a solo artist. An unadorned, aching ballad that puts Lauren’s voice at the forefront, it marks a stark departure from her band’s signature sound. The song was co-written with Tobias Jesso Jr. and Matthew Koma, who also produced - and was mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. 

Says Lauren: “'Are You Awake?' is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say. 

For a long time, I couldn't imagine doing anything outside of CHVRCHES but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view. I never really thought I'd write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter and can't wait for people to hear more of the music.” 

“Are You Awake?” arrives just days ahead of Lauren’s first ever solo tour, beginning in Washington DC on September 4th and running through North America this month. From Sept 5-14, Mayberry will open for Death Cab For Cutie before resuming her tour in NYC at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Due to demand, additional dates have been added in NYC and Los Angeles, and moved to bigger UK venues. Tickets are on sale now, visit laurenmayberry.co.uk for the full list of dates and details.

Lauren Mayberry tour dates:

9/4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

9/5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^

9/6 - Washington, DC - The Anthem^

9/8 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^

9/9 - Kingston, RI - The Ryan Center^

9/10 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl^

9/12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall^

9/13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall^

9/14 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion^

9/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg *SOLD OUT

9/17 - Brooklyn, NY- Music Hall of Williamsburg

9/18 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall *SOLD OUT

9/20 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern *SOLD OUT

9/22 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall * SOLD OUT

9/23 - Urbana, IL - Pygmalion

9/25 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

9/26 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *SOLD OUT

9/28 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour *SOLD OUT

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

10/5 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid) *SOLD OUT

10/6 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/8 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2 (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)

10/9 - London, UK - Koko (upgraded venue, original tickets remain valid)  

10/11 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oz

10/12 - Berlin, DE - Lido

10/13 - Munich - Strom

10/15 - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie

10/16 - Cologne, DE - Luxor

10/17 - Prague, CZ - Rock Cafe

10/19 - Vienna, AT - Flex

10/21 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

10/22 - Milan, IT, - Magnolia

10/24 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau

10/25 - Madrid, ES - Sala Capernico

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie, Postal Service

Photo Credit: Scarlett Casciello



