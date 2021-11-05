Lauren Jauregui Releases Debut Solo Project 'Prelude'

A new chapter begins today for artist and songwriter, Lauren Jauregui with the release of her highly anticipated debut solo project, 'PRELUDE' - out now via her own label, Attunement Records under exclusive license to AWAL Recordings. Written by Lauren, the seven-track collection of songs features some of her most personal music ever released.

"This is truly my child," Lauren observes, speaking candidly about her project. "I'm continuing to change. These songs mean a lot to me and speak to a very real part of myself I've been working on. They feel good. I've sat with them. I'm comfortable with them. I'd done a few features, but I've been sifting through different sounds and working on unlearning what my heart had been trained to hear in the past. I found out what I sonically wanted to say. It was a beautiful process to understand I have my own voice as an artist. 2021 Lauren is a whole new bitch."

The project's focus track, "On Guard," featuring 6lack, sees Lauren locking into a conversational call-and-response with the singer and rapper. "I'm asserting my power and talking about having boundaries around my heart," she reveals. Watch a beautiful live performance video of "On Guard," taken from Lauren's incredible livestream concert, presented by the premium social live media platform Moment House, co-directed by Lauren and creative director Matthew Daniel Siskin (Beyoncé, 6LACK, Florence & The Machine).

Earlier this month, Lauren introduced 'PRELUDE' with "Colors," a track written by Lauren and produced by Johnny Rain, featuring sparse piano and airy strings, which underscore her emotionally charged delivery, effervescent harmonies, and evocative spoken word. Hailed by Billboard as "a piercing self-examination," "contemplative and emotionally charged," the song was ushered in with a flurry of critical acclaim, including from PAPER Magazine who lauded the track as "a simmering, meditative introduction that burns slowly until it bursts," with V Magazine proclaiming "it has enough substance to tide you down with just one spin."

Speaking about the song, Lauren shares, "When you paint a wall, you have to paint over what is underneath. I'm trying to convince myself I'm someone I'm not," she explains. "The song is a literal conversation. When everyone is gone, it's just you and I. You can paint on the wall, but you can't erase them all. I'm letting myself know that no matter what is going on, I need to be okay with myself. You can't run away from yourself, because all of your layers are still going to be there. You need to learn to see them and accept them."

Other project highlights on the project include "Falling," which Lauren wrote and features production from the legendary Timbaland (Aaliyah, Nelly Furtado, Missy Elliott, Madonna). The track sees Lauren confronting depression head-on amid a fascinating sonic framework punctuated by beatboxing in the background courtesy of Timbaland. "Don't Wanna Say It" combines shimmering harp with a sultry and heavenly vocal, and on "Sorry," Lauren's vocals tiptoe over faint acoustic guitar and swooning strings. She originally penned the song in Bali before GRAMMY® Award-winning super producer Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde) lent his touch to the track. "Most of the songs are moments," Lauren explains. "'Sorry' is essentially apologizing for not being able to love someone the way they want to be loved and having to walk away because of those differences."

