Lauren Daigle Announces Hurricane Laura Relief Concert

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum recording artist Lauren Daigle and her foundation The Price Fund have announced a special online streaming concert to benefit those effected by Hurricane Laura in her home state of Louisiana.

The hurricane, which made landfall August 27th, displaced thousands of families and left and estimated $10 billion in damages in its wake. Recorded live at the historic Orpheum Theater in New Orleans, the concert will feature stripped down renditions of some of Daigle's most popular hits including the triple-platinum GRAMMY Award winning single "You Say" and platinum certified "Rescue" plus a new song.

The broadcast will premiere on Veeps at 8 pm EST/7 pm CST on Sunday, October 11th and will only be available to watch for 48 hours. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to The Salvation Army and American Red Cross and their efforts to provide direct support, meals and shelter for those effected by Hurricane Laura. Tickets and VIP opportunities begin at $25 and are now available at www.laurendaigle.com

"When I was kid, growing up in Louisiana, we were plagued by hurricanes," shares Daigle. "I know first-hand the devastation they bring. With everything going on in the world right now, I want to invite you to join me in loving on those effected by the hurricanes who have lost their homes and so much more."

Lauren Daigle is a two-time GRAMMY Award winner, six-time Billboard Music Award winner, and a three-time American Music Award winner. Her ability to connect with her audience has captured critical acclaim and recognition as the fastest-selling new artist for her genre of the last decade. Daigle's GRAMMY Award winning and triple-platinum certified crossover hit, "You Say," has become the longest-running No. 1 song on the weekly Hot Christian Songs Chart at 103 weeks. The smash also spent multiple weeks at No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary Chart, appearing in the Top 20 on Billboard's Top 40 chart, and Top 5 on their Hot AC Chart. Her follow up single, "Rescue," has recently been certified platinum. Daigle's GRAMMY Award winning album, Look Up Child, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and has been certified platinum.

Last week, Daigle returned to the stage with the Autumn Nights drive-up concerts, her first live shows since the Lauren Daigle World Tour was abruptly put on hold.

The Price Fund Growing up near New Orleans, Lauren quickly learned that no one is a stranger; her home has always had an open door. Her family would welcome in those in need and neighbors alike. For Lauren, this created a value of diversity and an understanding of humanity's uniqueness. Because of this, she founded The Price Fund to honor and memorialize her grandfather who taught her how to love the world one relationship at a time.

Lauren's mission is to instill hope and love among all people, no matter their background. She invests time into people and actively works to heal wounds and injustices experienced by others.

For more information about The Price Fund visit: http://thepricefund.org/.

