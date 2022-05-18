Launder Shares New Single 'Become' Featuring Soko

French artist Soko takes lead vocal duties on Launder's latest single, "Become". Her mesmeric vocals move listeners into a trance between interwoven basslines and gauzy guitars, both shimmering and shattered.

The song came to life out of a casual session with friends Jackson Phillips (Day Wave), Zachary Cole Smith (DIIV), and of course, Soko. "This is the most collaborative track on the record," notes Launder's John Cudlip. "I couldn't have made this song what it is by myself."

Soko reveals, "'Become' is about being stuck in situations where you know you deserve better, but it still drags you down. And you know deep down that to become your best self you have to break through thick layers of detangling old patterns and live with intention. Become the majestic lion you know you are... It's also about the duality of anxiety: being stuck between feeling small and wanting to break free."

After nearly three years, sixty demos and signing to Ghostly, Launder's full-length debut is Happening. The past few years Cudlip has fully immersed himself into writing and arranging an overflow of ideas. While embracing sobriety, he redirected his once-destructive addictive tendencies into studio craft - all his thoughts and resources lobbed into gear, every lyric, buzz, hiss, and hum of this record became his entire world.

The resulting set sprawls across a double LP release; it's a considered beast of a debut and he's proud of it, living with it, finally. Through its thirteen songs, Happening is timeless, grappling with something bigger than just melody, the cathartic and the tender, indebted to indie rock greats while informed by modern and prudent self-reflection.

To record the album, Cudlip and collaborators - including Chase Meier (bass), Bryan DeLeon (drums), Nathan Hawelu (lead guitar), French artist Soko (who takes the lead vocal duties on "Become") - joined co-producer, engineer, and mixer Sonny DiPerri (My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails, DIIV) at New Monkey Studio, the vintage analog/modern digital recording studio in Van Nuys, CA once owned by Elliott Smith.

Where debuts often feel full of rough-hewn potential, Launder has crafted a deeply honed collection that is happening right now. A process-oriented album, the work of a person maturing with their art, the sound of a songwriter pushing through their limits with thrilling and anthemic outcomes.

Happening sees its release July 15 via Ghostly across all digital retailers and vinyl format. To pre-order or pre-save, go here.

Watch the new music video here: