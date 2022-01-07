Larry Jay Returns With First Single Of 2022

With 2021 barely in the rearview, prolific country music singer-songwriter/performer Larry Jay is already kicking off the New Year with a brand new single release. "What Do I Have" hits radio and retail on Thursday, January 6th. It's the New York native's follow-up to his international hit, "Night School," which has racked up over 22K Spotify streams since its November release. In total, Jay is quickly approaching 200K streams on the platform.

Watch the video for "What Do I Have" below!

Now based in California, Larry Jay performs regularly on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

Larry Jay injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards Nominee and a 2022 Red Carpet Holland Award Nominee.

