Larry Jay Releases Valentine's Day Track

Larry Jay has released "Unwrap You" on Friday, February 11th. It is the follow-up to his #3 UK iTunes hit, "What Do I Have."

For country singer-songwriter Larry Jay, 2022 started off with a bang! His first single of the new year, "What Do I Have" reached the Top 3 on the UK iTunes Country Songs chart, racking up over 5K Youtube views and more than 11K Spotify streams in its first month. Now, the California-based artist is releasing his next song, just in time for Valentine's Day. "Unwrap You" (MTS) is scheduled to drop at retail on February 11th, 2022.

"Unwrap You" has already charted on the extremely popular US Top 20 Radio Show, hosted by Grammy Winner, Al Walser.

Watch the video at https://youtu.be/x0ItNxI3HnU and catch a weekly livestreaming performance from Larry at https://www.facebook.com/larryjaymusic/.

ABOUT LARRY JAY: A first runner-up in multiple songwriting contests, including the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest, Larry Jay says he started writing and performing music "To set my soul free." Jay has performed at the famed and historic Troubadour in Los Angeles, and he's shared the stage with Neil Young sideman and member of Crazy Horse, Sonny Mone.

Larry Jay injects truth with hopeful lyrics and tasty melodies, to create his own brand of Award-winning Americana-tinged southern fried music. Larry Jay is a 2021 Josie Music Awards Nominee and a 2022 Red Carpet Holland Award Nominee.

