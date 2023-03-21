Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Larry Fleet Extends Headline Tour Into Summer 2023

Tickets for the just-added tour dates go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Adding on to his second headlining tour, road-tested Big Loud Records troubadour Larry Fleet is extending his Larry Fleet Live tour presented by Black Buffalo, tacking on eight new dates nationwide today.

"Well, we ain't done yet! Excited to keep the show on the road and see some of y'all at our headline dates this summer," Fleet says. "It's been a great time so far this spring, and it's only getting better from here. See you out there!"

Praised as "massive in voice and fluid in style" (The Bristol Herald Courier), Fleet's status as a headliner is growing in acclaim. Whiskey Riff raves, "there's just something about a live acoustic performance from Larry Fleet that feels like a borderline spiritual awakening," while Taste of Country calls out how "Larry Fleet has always known the power of a song."

Fleet's initial stint on the road has already seen sell outs in nine of 11 stops across the South and Midwest; see photos from the first two weekends of Larry Fleet Live here.

Tickets for the just-added tour dates go on sale this Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time, with official presales beginning tomorrow. Buy tickets here.

Larry Fleet Live Tour Dates

March 23 - Bloomington, Ind. - The Bluebird
March 24 - Lexington, Ky. - Manchester Music Hall
March 25 - Springfield, Ill. - Boondocks
March 30 - Atlanta, Ga. - Buckhead Theatre
March 31 - Charleston, S.C. - Charleston Music Hall
April 1 - Columbia, S.C. - The Senate
May 19 - Kalamazoo, Mich. - Kalamazoo State Theatre*
May 25 - Newport, Ky. - MegaCorp Pavilion*
May 27 - Wilkes Barre, Penn. - F.M. Kirby Centre for the Performing Arts*
June 24 - Davenport, Iowa - Adler Theatre*
July 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - The District*
July 29 - Lincoln, Neb. - The Bourbon Theatre*
Aug. 5 - Colusa, Calif. - Colusa Casino*
Aug. 10 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic Center*
* New dates, support TBD

Last month, Fleet released a two-pack of self-penned new music - "Daddy Don't Drink," which MusicRow hails as "exquisitely written and sung with conviction. Every line is a gem. Three chords and the truth, indeed," and "Try Texas," "an escapist delight that fans have been clamoring for since they first heard the live version last year" (Holler). Listen here.

ABOUT LARRY FLEET

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes like a match, Fleet was working blue-collar jobs to make ends meet before a chance encounter with Jake Owen led to an opening slot on the road and a recording contract with Big Loud Records.

Six years later, the devout family man is turning heads among fans and critics alike with albums full of soon-to-be-classics; 2021's tribute to the music that raised him, Stack of Records, and his aptly titled 2019 debut, Workin' Hard.

Saving Country Music puts it simply: "If you're looking for the future of traditional country music, then look no further than...Larry Fleet." A road-tested live show standout, Fleet wrapped 2022 with his first-ever headline One For The Road Tour, following up crowd-winning opening slots in front of Darius Rucker, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson, Jon Pardi, and many more. He's touring now on his just-extended headline run, Larry Fleet Live, and will open tours for Pardi and Parker McCollum throughout the spring and summer.



