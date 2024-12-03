Larkin Poe Share New Song About Slowing Down and Being Present

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Larkin Poe – the GRAMMY® Award-winning duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – have shared their latest single, “Little Bit,” available now via their own Tricki-Woo Records. The song, in which Rebecca passionately sings about being present, mindful and in the moment, heralds Larkin Poe’s eagerly awaited new album, Bloom, arriving Friday, January 24, 2025.

“From the word go, it feels like we’ve been tempted to live life leaning forward,” says Rebecca Lovell. “As touring musicians, we have cultivated a pedal-to-the-metal, high-octane culture, but the shine has slowly worn off that penny. ‘Little Bit’ is all about slowing down and savoring the precious little details, as lyrics say: ‘more ain’t always more than a little bit.’”

Bloom – which follows 2023’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Blood Harmony – was first unveiled this fall following Larkin Poe’s “Duo/Group of the Year” triumph at the 2024 Americana Honors & Awards. The album includes such recently released singles as the contemplative opening track, “Mockingbird,” the lush, blues-soaked “If God Is A Woman,” and the genre-bending “Bluephoria,” all accompanied by official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

Presented by the Americana Music Association at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, Larkin Poe’s prestigious “Duo/Group of the Year” victory marked the latest achievement in what is proving a landmark 2024 for the dynamic sister duo, beginning earlier this year with their first career GRAMMY® Award, winning “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for 2023’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Blood Harmony. Bloom now sees Larkin Poe venturing further along on their evolving musical journey with a collection of songs that resonate with introspection, authenticity, and a profound connection to their roots in American music.

Produced and largely co-written by Megan, Rebecca, and Tyler Bryant, the album marks a significant evolution for Larkin Poe, reflecting a synergy that extends beyond mere musical partnership. Already hailed for the sincerity of their songcraft, the Lovell sisters now place an even greater spotlight on their gift for storytelling, delving deep into personal narratives with universal themes of self-acceptance and individuality against a backdrop of contemporary blues and rock influences. With their distinctive blend of poetic lyricism, masterful instrumentation, and soulful harmonies, songs like “Little Bit” and the gritty punk-energized anthem “Pearls” affirm their willingness to confront current realities while staying true to their musical heritage. A triumphant celebration of the authentic self, Bloom fully cements Larkin Poe’s status as modern torchbearers of American roots music, inviting their ever-growing fan following to flourish and thrive alongside them.

“Bloom” is about finding oneself amidst the noise of the world,” says Rebecca, “about wholeheartedly embracing the flaws and idiosyncrasies that make us real. In one way or another, pretty much all of the songs on this album are about finding yourself, knowing yourself, and separating the truth of who you are from societal expectations.”

In addition, Larkin Poe have united with a pair of indisputable British rock legends for a series of remarkable collaborations. First, the duo are featured on Elvis Costello’s new King Of America & Other Realms box set, performing a new version of his “That’s Not The Part Of Him You’re Leaving” recorded earlier this year. Larkin Poe recently backed The Coward Brothers (Costello and T-Bone Burnett) for a special performance of the song, “Always” on CBS’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They also backed The Coward Brothers on CBS Saturday Morning. Larkin Poe will also team with the one and only Ringo Starr on his first album in six years, Look Up, joining Billy Strings for a featured appearance on the new T-Bone Burnett composition, “Rosetta.” Look Up arrives everywhere on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Long praised as one of hardest touring acts on the road today, Larkin Poe will celebrate Bloom with an epic world tour beginning April 8, 2025, at St. Louis, MO’s The Hawthorn and then traveling North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom through November. Highlights include headline dates at such historic venues as Denver, CO’s Ogden Theatre (April 11), Vancouver, BC’s Commodore Ballroom (April 19), Los Angeles, CA’s The Fonda Theatre (April 23), San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 25), Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club (May 9), New York, NY’s Irving Plaza (May 10), Minneapolis, MN’s First Avenue (May 16), and Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (May 29). Special guests for North America include Parker Milsap (April 8-27) and Amythyst Kiah (May 8-17). In addition, top-billed festival performances in 2025 include Floyd, VA’s FloydFest (July 23-27), and Las Vegas, NV’s Big Blues Bender (September 4-7). For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.larkinpoe.com/tour.

LARKIN POE – TOUR 2025

APRIL 2025

8 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *

10 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman *

11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

12 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot *

15 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall *

17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

18 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre *

25 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

27 – Santa Barbara, CA – Arlington Theatre *

MAY 2025

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

9 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ^

10 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza ^

12 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur ^

14 – Toronto, ONT – The Concert Hall ^

16 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

17 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^

29 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

30 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

JUNE 2025

1 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

JULY 2025

23-27 – Floyd, VA – FloydFest †

SEPTEMBER 2025

4-7 – Las Vegas, NV – Big Blues Bender †

OCTOBER 2025

17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

19 – Bristol, UK – Bristol Beacon

21 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

24 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

25 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

26 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

28 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Circus

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkoner Center

NOVEMBER 2025

1 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

2 – Warsaw, Poland – Klub Stodola

4 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

5 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

8 – Geneva, Switzerland – Salle De L’Alhambra

9 – Nimes, France – La Paloma

12 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu Dos Recreios

14 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera

15 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 1

16 – Bordeaux, France – Le Rocher de Palmer

18 – Clermont-Ferrand, France – Le Cooperative de Mai

19 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirene

21 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

* w/ Special Guest Parker Millsap

^ w/ Special Guest Amythyst Kiah

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Robby Klein

