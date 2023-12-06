Langa Mavuso Named Supporting Act for Lalah Hathaway's SA Tour

Ten-time nominee and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter and producer, Lalah Hathaway has announced South African singer, songwriter and performer Langa Mavuso is the supporting act for her “An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway” four-concert tour presented by Liberty.

The tour begins in Johannesburg at Montecasino's Teatro on Friday, 19 January followed by an 8pm concert on Saturday, 20 January at 8pm and a 6pm concert on Sunday, 21 January 2024. The Cape Town concert will be at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on Saturday, 27 January 2024 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale at showtime.co.za and webtickets.co.za

Mavuso is a formally trained South African musician whose exceptional talent illuminates what he categorises as urban-soul. This crooner broadens the interpretation of R&B/Afro-Soul by reworking the genre with an eclectic spectrum of soundscapes. His 2016 EP, Liminal Sketches, was an impactful introduction to the industry.

His debut album, Langa, earned a nomination for ‘Best R&B/Soul Album' at the 2020 South African Music Awards. From serenading dignitaries at prestigious gatherings like the South African State of the Nation Gala Dinner to his own sold out national tours and concert appearances, Mavuso's world class talents are applauded at every performance.

“I have always admired Miss Hathaway's incredible talents. To open her South African concerts is beyond any dream I could ever have imagined,” says Mavuso who remarked that he is humbled by this opportunity and exceptionally honoured to grace the stage before the great Lalah Hathaway.

“Our local musicians are world-class, and on par with the best around the globe. The addition of Langa Mavuso to the line-up will only elevate the musical richness of the experience and ensure the nights are unforgettable. In our continued commitment to being 'in it' with South Africans, even during their moments of pure joy, we're proud to have created these intimate musical experiences where both local and international artists can share the stage and captivate audiences with their remarkable melodies.” says Marees Bostander, Head - Brand Strategy and Sponsorships at Liberty.

"Audiences are in for an evening of unsurpassed musical bliss featuring young South African talent and the international music royalty status of Lalah Hathaway,” says SA Promoter, Tony Feldman of Showtime Management, who added: "We are proud to start the new year partnering with Liberty for the second time as part of the Liberty presents “An Intimate Evening” concert series. As we kick off the Showtime 2024 calendar with this exciting concert tour we look forward to a year of thrilling and new entertainment engagements.”

A thirty-year music industry veteran, Lalah Hathaway's music transcends genre - from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz. A sought-after collaborator to some of today's top hitmakers and vocal abilities matched by few, Lalah Hathaway is a purveyor of many genres whilst sharing Grammy-win records with the likes of Beyoncé (the only two female artists to have ever won in the Best Traditional R&B Performance category three times).

Soon on stage in Johannesburg and Cape Town, don't miss Langa Mavuso and Lalah Hathaway presented by Liberty “In it with you.” Tickets on sale at www.showtime.co.za and www.webtickets.co.za.

TOUR INFORMATION

JOHANNESBURG: Montecasino's Teatro

Friday, 19 January; Saturday, 20 January: Sunday, 21 January 2024, 8pm,

Ticket prices: R650 to R1500

CAPE TOWN: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

Saturday, 27 January 2024, 7pm,

Ticket price: R800