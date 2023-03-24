Lana Del Rey Drops New Album 'Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?'

Lana Del Rey released her ninth studio album, "Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?" today.

The album was written Del Rey by Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes. It will feautre collaborations with Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

Purchase the album on CD, vinyl, and cassette here.

In 2021, Del Rey released her last album "Blue Banisters," which came just months after the release of Del Rey's seventh studio album, "Chemtrails Over the Country Club".

Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010.

She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.

Listen to the new album here: