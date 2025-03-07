Lady Gaga Releases Highly-Anticipated Album MAYHEM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superstar Lady Gaga has released her seventh studio album, MAYHEM. Marking a return to her pop roots, MAYHEM reaffirms that Gaga is a master of reinvention, crafting an album that is as bold and eclectic as it is deeply personal. Arriving a day ahead of her return to Saturday Night Live where she’ll perform as host as musical guest, MAYHEM is available to stream now.

Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, MAYHEM features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

Upon its release, “Disease” was praised by critics and fans alike. Abracadabra” followed “Disease,” painting a spellbinding picture of life’s trials as a metaphorical party. As MAYHEM unfolds, its tracklist reveals a deeply immersive journey—one that reflects Gaga’s meticulous attention to detail, from the hybrid of live instrumentation and electronic programming to the rich layers of her vocal performances. Each song weaves complex narratives with striking melodies, a testament to her fearless experimentation and deep respect for her craft.

“Garden of Eden” captures the allure and chaos of nightlife through a fusion of 2000s pop and electro-grunge guitars while “Perfect Celebrity” critiques fame with biting humor and rock-infused defiance. Underscoring Gaga’s ability to mix vulnerability with audacity, “Vanish Into You” is a theatrical, Bowie-inspired declaration of love in an apocalyptic world. “Killah” and “Zombieboy” showcase Gaga’s penchant for genre-blending, infusing funk grooves with industrial and electronic elements, while “LoveDrug” shifts the mood, offering a dark disco anthem about numbing emotional pain.

"The album’s latter half deepens its emotional resonance. “Shadow of a Man” explores thriving in a male-dominated world with French dance influences, while “The Beast” channels Prince’s foreboding yet soulful energy. The penultimate ballad, “Blade of Grass,” is a poignant ode to enduring love amidst chaos, setting the stage for the album’s final track—“Die With a Smile,” Gaga’s collaboration with Bruno Mars.

Infused with soulful optimism, “Die With a Smile” celebrates the joy found after weathering life’s storms. Amassing over 3.7 billion all-time streams to date, it became the longest-running No. 1 song on Spotify Global and the fastest song in history to reach both 1 and 2 billion streams on the platform. “Die With a Smile” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200, and earned Gaga her 14th Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2025 Grammys."

At its core, MAYHEM is about embracing the fractured pieces of oneself and discovering how they come together to form something unexpected and beautiful. The album mirrors this concept with its diverse sonic palette and thematic layers, combining elements of chaos, defiance, and vulnerability into a cohesive artistic statement. Gaga describes this process as assembling a shattered mirror: “Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something memorable and whole in its own way.”

Building on a milestone year, Gaga recently announced a massive stadium show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on April 26 and a historic free concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 3. On March 17, she’ll be honored with the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award before returning to Coachella for headlining performances on April 11 and 18. Meanwhile, fans can tune into GAGA RADIO, an exclusive pop-up channel on SiriusXM, featuring music handpicked by Gaga along with behind-the-scenes stories from the making of MAYHEM. The channel is available to subscribers on SiriusXM Channel 15 through March 17 and on the SiriusXM app through April 2.

Photo credit: Frank Lebon

