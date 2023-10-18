LOWERTOWN Share New Single 'Root Canal' & Touring With Wednesday

The track is the second single off their new EP, Skin of My Teeth, out October 27th.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

LOWERTOWN Share New Single 'Root Canal' & Touring With Wednesday

Lowertown, the duo of Olivia Osby & Avsha Weinberg have shared the second single off their new EP, Skin of My Teeth, out October 27th. “Root Canal” combines jangly, angular guitars with an earworm melody, belying the song's darker lyrical content.

The song “was written from a point of reflection after having recently left a very toxic relationship. The person I had been dating was very manipulative and jealous and would jump on any opportunity to put me down” explains Osby, “They got a lot of enjoyment from my failures and would get extremely upset when anything in my life would start to go well." 

Lowertown formed in 2018, where Osby and Weinberg met as highschool classmates, bonding over a shared love of lo-fi indie. They quickly signed to Dirty Hit, embarking on tours with Wet Leg, Porches, and their friends & label mates beabadoobee. On the band's latest EP, Skin of My Teeth, they continue to sharpen their hooks without losing the idiosyncratic charm that's made them so compelling.

This weekend, the band will head to Europe where they'll support Wednesday, in addition to select headline dates in London, Brighton, Bristol, and a performance at Left of the Dial Festival in the Netherlands. They'll kick off 2024 with a hometown show in New York at Brooklyn Steel on January 25th, also supporting Wednesday.

Tour Dates:

Tickets Here

10/20/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/21/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/25/23 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere *

10/28/23 - London, UK @ Mirrors Festival 

10/29/23 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store 

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

11/1/23 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn *

11/2/23 - Zurich, - Bogen F  *

11/3/23 - Luxembourg - Rotondes *

11/5/23 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds *

11/6/23 - Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall *

11/7/23 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand *

11/10/23 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club *

11/14/23 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

1/25/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

* supporting Wednesday

Photo: Martin Garcia



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Allison Russell Releases New Spotify Singles Photo
Allison Russell Releases New Spotify Singles

Allison Russell has released her Spotify Singles, an incredible new rendition of “Stay Right Here” from her new album, The Returner, along with a beautiful cover of Hozier's “Take Me To Church” featuring the Resistance Revival Chorus, both recorded at the Power Station in NYC this summer.

2
Casper Caan Returns With Hearts Are Opening Up Single Photo
Casper Caan Returns With 'Hearts Are Opening Up' Single

This latest installment, part of his continuous collaboration with Japanese filmmaker Kousuke Sugimoto, finds our animated avatar in the throes of the hero's journey; an indie musician by night training to become an astronaut by day. Fans familiar with Caan's hometown music scene may recognize the visualized “Venus Lounge.”

3
Kyle Gordon Releases Country Single Girls Are The Best Photo
Kyle Gordon Releases Country Single 'Girls Are The Best'

Each character on Gordon's album has a unique backstory and his character Tanya McCabe has dominated the country music scene since releasing her 2004 smash hit “Girls are the Best.” Loyal fans dubbed her the “Queen of the Girlboss Anthems” along with contemporaries like Shania Twain, The Chicks, and Martina McBride.

4
HotWax Release New EP Invite Me, Kindly Photo
HotWax Release New EP 'Invite Me, Kindly'

Rising teenage three-piece HotWax are thrilled to release their second EP Invite me, kindly via Marathon Artists. Mixed by Alan Moulder (Foo Fighters, Wet Leg, Arctic Monkeys), Invite me, kindly encapsulates the three-piece's ability to harness the firepower of grunge pioneers, matched with great songwriting and musicianship.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket Central DAPHNE
I NEED THAT
THE BOOK OF MORMON