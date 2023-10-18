LOWERTOWN Share New Single 'Root Canal' & Touring With Wednesday

Lowertown, the duo of Olivia Osby & Avsha Weinberg have shared the second single off their new EP, Skin of My Teeth, out October 27th. “Root Canal” combines jangly, angular guitars with an earworm melody, belying the song's darker lyrical content.

The song “was written from a point of reflection after having recently left a very toxic relationship. The person I had been dating was very manipulative and jealous and would jump on any opportunity to put me down” explains Osby, “They got a lot of enjoyment from my failures and would get extremely upset when anything in my life would start to go well."

Lowertown formed in 2018, where Osby and Weinberg met as highschool classmates, bonding over a shared love of lo-fi indie. They quickly signed to Dirty Hit, embarking on tours with Wet Leg, Porches, and their friends & label mates beabadoobee. On the band's latest EP, Skin of My Teeth, they continue to sharpen their hooks without losing the idiosyncratic charm that's made them so compelling.

This weekend, the band will head to Europe where they'll support Wednesday, in addition to select headline dates in London, Brighton, Bristol, and a performance at Left of the Dial Festival in the Netherlands. They'll kick off 2024 with a hometown show in New York at Brooklyn Steel on January 25th, also supporting Wednesday.

Tour Dates:

Tickets Here

10/20/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/21/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial Festival

10/25/23 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere *

10/28/23 - London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

10/29/23 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

11/1/23 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn *

11/2/23 - Zurich, - Bogen F *

11/3/23 - Luxembourg - Rotondes *

11/5/23 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds *

11/6/23 - Manchester, UK - Band on the Wall *

11/7/23 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand *

11/10/23 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club *

11/14/23 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

1/25/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

* supporting Wednesday

Photo: Martin Garcia