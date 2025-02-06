LOS ANGELES RISING Wildfire Relief Compilation Album Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LOS ANGELES RISING, a benefit comp for Los Angeles fire Victims has been released. The comp was crystallized and brought into being by a stellar team from the music community of LA. Together, musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) and Record Producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES) merged to create this compilation after witnessing the tragic destruction of the homes and livelihoods of so many fellow artists in the LA wild fires.

LOS ANGELES RISING is out and tips its hat to the amazing musicians who donated music. It features artwork by Shepard Fairey and is comprised of 16 songs including previously unreleased recordings from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Gary Numan, Primal Scream, Devo, Danny Elfman and many more. Also includes “Turn Into Redux” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, an alternative take on their 2006 release, and a stunning, stripped-back cover of “California Dreamin’” by Jarvis Cocker recorded back in 2020.

“As the wildfires were raging and destroying thousands of homes around Los Angeles, both my neighbourhood and Nick’s were instructed to evacuate. But we were the lucky ones. The fire threatening our homes and recording studios was thankfully extinguished by firefighters just minutes away, but countless musicians and friends lost everything” says Kevin Haskins.

“This harrowing experience and witnessing the monumental destruction of entire communities, inspired Nick and I to team up to create a compilation album to raise money for the less fortunate. We reached out to our musician friends for unreleased recorded gems and the response was incredible! PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and Devo are just some of the artists that rushed in to help”

The compilation is only available by purchasing a download and you can preview some of the tracks below. All proceeds from the compilation will go to Sweet Relief and will be sold exclusively via Bandcamp.

Track Listing

PJ Harvey with Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans - The Red River Grinderman - Worm Tamer - LaunayVauz Remix Gary Numan and Titan - Dark Rain Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Turn Into Redux Band Of Skulls - Cold Cold Sweat - LaunayVauz Remix Jarvis Cocker - California Dreamin’ Primal Scream - False Flags - Orchestral version Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Michelangelo Haskins, Vandermolen and Lohner - All We Ever Wanted Was Everything Danny Elfman - Monkeys On The Loose - LA Rising version Devo - Shoulda Said Yes Siobhan Fahey and Titan - Deep In LA CRX - Blip On The Radar David J - No New Tale To Tell - Original demo version Flea, Frusciante, Haskins and DeAngelis - A System For Shutting Everything Out US Girls - Four American Dollars - Demo version

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

Comments