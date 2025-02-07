LISA Releases New Single 'Born Again' Feat. Doja Cat and RAYE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World-renowned rapper, singer, dancer, and style icon, LISA has released her highly anticipated new single “Born Again” featuring Doja Cat and RAYE via Lloud Co./RCA Records. The dynamic and high-energy pop track brings together three global superstars that showcases each of their talents for an anthemic and empowering banger.

“Born Again” is LISA’s first new release of 2025 and will be featured on her highly anticipated debut solo album, Alter Ego, coming later this month, February 28. Pre-order/save the album HERE. The album will also include “New Woman” featuring Rosalía, “Moonlit Floor,” and “Rockstar,” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global Ex. US Chart and #4 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart. “Rockstar” has amassed an impressive 260 million views on YouTube and earned LISA the coveted MTV VMA award for Best K-Pop. On Alter Ego, LISA emulates five characters each representing a unique personality. She first teased the characters in her album announcement in November and in recent weeks, she has begun to reveal more about the characters to much excitement from fans as they eagerly await the new album later this month.

2025 is already proving to be an exciting year for LISA. As she readies to release her new album, she will also be making her acting debut in season three of HBO’s The White Lotus which premieres on February 16. And in April, LISA will return to the desert, this time to make her solo debut at Coachella.

About LISA

LISA is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Beyond her success with BLACKPINK, LISA has made a name for herself as a solo artist and has broken several records globally with singles “Lalisa” and “Money” charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200. “Money” holds the record as the longest-charting song by a solo female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and on the U.K. Singles Chart. LISA broke three Guinness World Records in 2023 as the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist (currently at 104 Million followers on the platform), she is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

In 2024, LISA launched her own management company, LLOUD CO., in an effort to create a platform to showcase her overall vision in music and entertainment that pushes boundaries. In partnership with LLOUD Co. and RCA Records, LISA released her first solo single under the partnership, “Rockstar” which was produced by Ryan Tedder and Sam Homaee. She then joined forces with GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Rosalía to release her second single, “New Woman,” followed by her third single, “Moonlit Floor.” She first teased “Moonlit Floor” during her solo festival debut at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City and following the song’s official release, she had a showstopping performance at the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show.

Along with her global dominance in music and unparalleled stage presence, she is known for her unique fashion sense and trendsetting style, making her a prominent force in the global fashion industry. LISA graced the cover of ELLE Magazine’s highly coveted September issue in 2024 and Louis Vuitton announced LISA as their newest House Ambassador and she continues to be the face of Bulgari.

Outside of music, LISA is set to star in the upcoming season of the hit HBO Original series, The White Lotus, season 3. This role will mark her major on screen debut and is filming in her native Thailand. LISA will release her highly anticipated debut solo album, ALTER-EGO, on February 28 and make her solo Coachella debut in April.

Photo credit: Jacob Webster

