LGBTQ Pop Artist Bradley Kim Releases New Single 'Flowers'

Throughout the track it takes the flowers as a visual representation of a relationship.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Singer-songwriter Bradley Kim creates a lyrical masterpiece with elements of indie pop and 80's dance pop in new single "Flowers."

LISTEN to "Flowers" here.

"I wrote flowers with my friend, Dalton Mauldin, in December of last year. When we sat down to write it, we decided that we wanted to make a more angsty and upbeat sounding song that people could relate to, cry to sing to, scream to, and dance to. With that in mind, we decided to make the song about ending a relationship/situationship with someone after it had failed countless times in the past. It's honestly kind of a Ross and Rachel situation, but they don't end up together," tells Bradley.

The new single was co-written with pop artist Dalton Mauldin. Throughout the track it takes the flowers as a visual representation of a relationship: they start dating, someone hurts the other person, and they bring flowers to smooth it over and repeat the same cycle.

Bradley is a Korean/Hawaiian/German singer-songwriter from Seattle, WA. Discovering his passion for music in his late teenage years after a creative "promposal". Growing up as a closeted athlete, his dream was to play football at the highest level possible, but as a closeted member of the LGBTQ community, he was fearful his sexuality would prevent those dreams from coming to fruition.

Despite the hardships he had growing up, his athleticism earned him a Division 1 scholarship to the United States Air Force Academy for football where Bradley played for two years but battled injuries that would inevitably end his career early. Experiencing a lot of anguish, but also a great deal of joy and accomplishment from his accolades and success in athletics. Garnering those emotions he experienced throughout his life, he tries to turn these emotions into words and melodies in his music.

