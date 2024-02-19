LE SSERAFIM Releases Third Mini-Album 'Easy'

The fearless quintet LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) has finally returned today with their highly-anticipated 3rd Mini Album EASY.

EASY captures the band’s exploration and expansion from their previous musical style. From the lead single “EASY”, rooted in the trap genre, to “Good Bones”, characterized by a hard rock sound, “Swan Song”, boasting a soft melody, “Smart”, featuring a groovy feel, and “We got so much”, filled with captivating vocals, the five-track album showcases LE SSERAFIM’s versatile and ever-evolving musicality.

In continuation from FEARLESS, ANTIFRAGILE, and UNFORGIVEN, the new album also draws from LE SSERAFIM’s genuine thoughts and emotions. All members contributed to the songwriting process, further enhancing the authenticity of the album's theme surrounding anxiety and vulnerability beneath a confident exterior. EASY is ultimately set out to present the group’s heartfelt narrative with unprecedented candor.

Through the lead single “EASY”, LE SSERAFIM declare their determination to pave their own path and “make it look easy” through unmeasurable hard work and effort in the face of hardships. Their performance for the single is particularly highlighted in the music video also unveiled today on HYBE LABELS’ YouTube channel.

Shot in Los Angeles and directed by Director and Choreographer Nina McNeely, who has worked with global artists like Doja Cat and The Weeknd, the music video for “EASY'' skillfully captures not only the powerful stage presence of the group, but also the individuality of each member. Their free-flowing moves, rooted in old-school hip-hop dance, exude a relaxed yet charismatic demeanor that leave viewers in awe. While the fusion of trap and old-school hip-hop creates a captivating blend in sound, the bold camera movements reflecting McNeely’s unique style enhances the essence and charms of LE SSERAFIM’s performance.

In light of the new album, LE SSERAFIM COMEBACK SHOWCASE ‘EASY’, dedicated to their fandom FEARNOT, will be held today at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium at 8 PM KST and live streamed on the global fandom life platform Weverse and HYBE LABELS’ YouTube channel.

Demonstrating their escalating acclaim, the unrivaled performers are poised to heat up the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20. LE SSERAFIM distinguishes themselves as the fastest-invited Korean act to perform at the festival, securing a spot on the lineup just a year and a half after their debut.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The fearless quintet made their powerful debut in May 2022 with 1st EP FEARLESS, which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 13 countries/regions including Japan, Indonesia, and more, signaling the beginning of their journey to the summit of K-pop as the new queens. The group soon after made their first entry on the Billboard 200 at No. 14 with 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE (October 2022 release) and earned their highest chart position on the chart at No. 6 with 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN (May 2023 release).

Following the release of their first English single “Perfect Night”, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Global 200, the five-piece act took the stage at BlizzCon® 2023 as the first K-pop group to perform at the festival. The band will wow global audiences once again with their Coachella debut in April 2024 as the fastest K-pop group since debut to participate in the festival. As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC