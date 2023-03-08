LA's Hooveriii to Tour the U.S. with Mudhoney

Psych-rock band Hooveriii have been confirmed as the direct support for Mudhoney on their forthcoming tour of the U.S. The dates kick off October 13 in Spokane, WA and conclude with a 2-night stand in Seattle, WA on November 18 and 19.

Along the way the tour hits Chicago, New York City, and Dallas, TX. Hooveriii previously opened for Mudhoney on their 2022 European tour.

On March 21 the band kick off a West Coast headline run in Sacramento, CA that concludes on April 1 with a show at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneer Town, CA. Hooveriii are also confirmed to play this year's Treefort Music Festival in Boise, ID on March 24 and 25. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Hooveriii (pronounced "Hoover Three") released A Round of Applause in the summer of 2022 and featured the singles "Twisted & Vile, "The Pearl" and the album's opener "See."

Though created in large part by founder Bert Hoover, Hooveriii has grown to include Gabe Flores (lead guitar and vocals), Kaz Mirblouk (bass and synths), James Novick (synths), and Owen Barrett (drums).

Hooveriii Tour Dates

3/21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

3/22 - Arcata, CA - Miniplex

3/23 - Portland, OR - Lollipop Shoppe

3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

3/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

3/26 - Seattle, WA - Substation

3/28 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing

3/29 - Redding, CA - The Drip

3/30 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club

4/01 - Pioneer Town, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Touring with Mudhoney

10/13/23 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

10/14/23 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Arts Community Center

10/15/23 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Tap Room

10/18/23 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/19/23 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

10/20/23 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

10/21/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

10/22/23 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

10/24/23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

10/25/23 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall

10/26/23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/27/23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

10/28/23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10/29/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/31/23 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

11/1/23 - Atlanta, GA - EARL

11/2/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/3/23 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

11/4/23 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

11/5/23 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

11/9/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

11/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11/11/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

11/12/23 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

11/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/15/23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/17/23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/18/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

11/19/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)

Photo by Alex Bulli