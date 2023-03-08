LA's Hooveriii to Tour the U.S. with Mudhoney
Psych-rock band Hooveriii have been confirmed as the direct support for Mudhoney on their forthcoming tour of the U.S. The dates kick off October 13 in Spokane, WA and conclude with a 2-night stand in Seattle, WA on November 18 and 19.
Along the way the tour hits Chicago, New York City, and Dallas, TX. Hooveriii previously opened for Mudhoney on their 2022 European tour.
On March 21 the band kick off a West Coast headline run in Sacramento, CA that concludes on April 1 with a show at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneer Town, CA. Hooveriii are also confirmed to play this year's Treefort Music Festival in Boise, ID on March 24 and 25. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.
Hooveriii (pronounced "Hoover Three") released A Round of Applause in the summer of 2022 and featured the singles "Twisted & Vile, "The Pearl" and the album's opener "See."
Though created in large part by founder Bert Hoover, Hooveriii has grown to include Gabe Flores (lead guitar and vocals), Kaz Mirblouk (bass and synths), James Novick (synths), and Owen Barrett (drums).
Hooveriii Tour Dates
3/21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room
3/22 - Arcata, CA - Miniplex
3/23 - Portland, OR - Lollipop Shoppe
3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival
3/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival
3/26 - Seattle, WA - Substation
3/28 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing
3/29 - Redding, CA - The Drip
3/30 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club
4/01 - Pioneer Town, CA - Pappy & Harriet's
Touring with Mudhoney
10/13/23 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge
10/14/23 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Arts Community Center
10/15/23 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Tap Room
10/18/23 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club
10/19/23 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
10/20/23 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
10/21/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
10/22/23 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
10/24/23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
10/25/23 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall
10/26/23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/27/23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
10/28/23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
10/29/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/31/23 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall
11/1/23 - Atlanta, GA - EARL
11/2/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
11/3/23 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
11/4/23 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada
11/5/23 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub
11/9/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
11/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
11/11/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
11/12/23 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
11/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
11/15/23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
11/17/23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
11/18/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (21+)
11/19/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)
Photo by Alex Bulli