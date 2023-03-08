Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA's Hooveriii to Tour the U.S. with Mudhoney

LA's Hooveriii to Tour the U.S. with Mudhoney

On March 21 the band kick off a West Coast headline run in Sacramento, CA.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Psych-rock band Hooveriii have been confirmed as the direct support for Mudhoney on their forthcoming tour of the U.S. The dates kick off October 13 in Spokane, WA and conclude with a 2-night stand in Seattle, WA on November 18 and 19.

Along the way the tour hits Chicago, New York City, and Dallas, TX. Hooveriii previously opened for Mudhoney on their 2022 European tour.

On March 21 the band kick off a West Coast headline run in Sacramento, CA that concludes on April 1 with a show at Pappy & Harriet's in Pioneer Town, CA. Hooveriii are also confirmed to play this year's Treefort Music Festival in Boise, ID on March 24 and 25. Tickets are on-sale now and all dates are listed below.

Hooveriii (pronounced "Hoover Three") released A Round of Applause in the summer of 2022 and featured the singles "Twisted & Vile, "The Pearl" and the album's opener "See."

Though created in large part by founder Bert Hoover, Hooveriii has grown to include Gabe Flores (lead guitar and vocals), Kaz Mirblouk (bass and synths), James Novick (synths), and Owen Barrett (drums).

Hooveriii Tour Dates

3/21 - Sacramento, CA - The Starlet Room

3/22 - Arcata, CA - Miniplex

3/23 - Portland, OR - Lollipop Shoppe

3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

3/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Festival

3/26 - Seattle, WA - Substation

3/28 - Bend, OR - Silver Moon Brewing

3/29 - Redding, CA - The Drip

3/30 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club

4/01 - Pioneer Town, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Touring with Mudhoney

10/13/23 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge

10/14/23 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Arts Community Center

10/15/23 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Tap Room

10/18/23 - Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

10/19/23 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

10/20/23 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

10/21/23 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

10/22/23 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

10/24/23 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

10/25/23 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Music Hall

10/26/23 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/27/23 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

10/28/23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

10/29/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/31/23 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall

11/1/23 - Atlanta, GA - EARL

11/2/23 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

11/3/23 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

11/4/23 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

11/5/23 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

11/9/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

11/10/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

11/11/23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

11/12/23 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

11/14/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

11/15/23 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

11/17/23 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

11/18/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (21+)

11/19/23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile Showroom (All Ages)

Photo by Alex Bulli



AJJ Share Two New Singles & Announce The Front Bottoms Support Tour Photo
AJJ Share Two New Singles & Announce The Front Bottoms Support Tour
AJJ’s unparalleled live show has always been a bedrock of the band - they have played memorable tours with Joyce Manor, Against Me!, ROAR, Jeff Rosenstock, Kimya Dawson, and huge indie punk festivals, such as The Fest. AJJ have confirmed their first run of dates in support of Disposable Everything as the support for The Front Bottoms this Spring.
Glitter Wizard Releases Kiss the Boot EP Photo
Glitter Wizard Releases 'Kiss the Boot' EP
Recalling classic metal videos of yore that feature caged fans, blood rituals and big hair… lots and lots of hair, “She's a Star' looks and feels like a lost Giallo film a la Lamberto Bava/Dario Argento's heavy metal slasher Demons, complete with a haze filled dungeon, high contrast stylized lighting and blood seeping right through the screen.
Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds release Robert Smith Remix of Pretty Boy Photo
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds release Robert Smith Remix of 'Pretty Boy'
The Robert Smith remix is featured on deluxe limited-edition triple vinyl and 2CD formats which also include a stunning Radio 2 session version of ‘Live Forever’ and a Pet Shop Boys remix. A printed handwritten lyric sheet of title track ‘Council Skies’ is included with all album pre-orders via the official store.
Panchiko Share First New Single In Two Decades Failed At Math(s) Photo
Panchiko Share First New Single In Two Decades 'Failed At Math(s)'
Back by popular demand Panchiko announced last month their first new album in over two decades, Failed at Math(s), followed by an expansive U.S. spring tour, kicking off May 7 in Seattle, and running through June 4 in Chicago [all dates below]. They have shared the first title-track single from the album, along with an accompanying video.

From This Author - Michael Major


MisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' CoverMisterWives Share 'Just A Girl' Cover
March 8, 2023

For International Women's Day, MisterWives share their incendiary live cover of No Doubt's 1995's battlecry, 'Just a Girl,' along with a video made from fan-submitted footage taken from their Summer tour, where the cover became a staple, as well as footage from Global Extreme.
VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'VIDEO: Salt-N-Pepa Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Shoop'
March 8, 2023

She also recounts the excitement they felt when the song became a massive hit and solidified the group’s position in hip-hop. Meanwhile, Salt discusses how the song helped her to step away from her boyfriend and manager, Hurby [Luv Bug] and how “Shoop” empowered not only her but other women. Watch the video featurette now!
THE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime NetworkTHE VIEW Ranks No. 1 in Households Among the Daytime Network
March 8, 2023

The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating-tied) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, versus “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (1.6 rating), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.5 rating), “Dr. Phil” (1.2 rating), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (1.1 rating), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.9 rating) and “NBC News Daily” (0.8 rating).
Derek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EPDerek Sanders Announces 'The Heavy Box' EP
March 8, 2023

The Heavy Box features five original tracks penned by Sanders and includes features from Mike Hanson of local Tallahassee band Goodbye Love and Jason Lancaster, former Mayday Parade co-frontman. “Dear Life” will be the first recording of Sanders and Lancaster together since Lancaster’s departure from Mayday Parade in 2007.
Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'Akira Galaxy Shares Debut Single 'Virtual Eyes'
March 8, 2023

The accompanying music video is directed by Silken Weinberg (Ethel Cain, Blue DeTiger) and Angela Ricciardi (Skull Crusher, Angel Olsen) and was shot on location in Paris. Leaning into the hypnotic beauty of the track, the video follows Akira as she chases her elusive lover through mystical French landscapes.
share