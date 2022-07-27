Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LAPÊCHE Shares New Single 'Mermaid Blues'

LAPÊCHE Shares New Single 'Mermaid Blues'

To celebrate the new single LAPÊCHE will be performing on Thursday, August 4th at Our Wicked Lady in Brooklyn.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 27, 2022  

Brooklyn-based band LAPÊCHE is excited to share their new single "Mermaid Blues" (order).

The stand alone single, "Mermaid Blues," expands and contracts around the experience of heavy seasonal depression. Becoming desperate, hope is an imperfect skill that may guide you out.

On the song Treble Zine says, "It's a hook-driven, hard-driving alternative rock anthem that echoes both indie heavyweights of the '90s such as Throwing Muses as well as contemporaries like Charly Bliss and Wolf Alice. It's as infectious a rock song as you're likely to hear in 2022, with elements of dreamy shoegaze guitar and bright flourishes of keyboard, rising up into an anthemic chorus. It's a sure-fire way to get you excited for the next album, which they're working on with producer and engineer Alex Newport (Death Cab for Cutie, At the Drive-In)."

To celebrate the new single LAPÊCHE will be performing on Thursday, August 4th at Our Wicked Lady in Brooklyn with Freezing Cold, Miracle Sweepstakes and Rigby Picnic. Tickets are available here.

"Mermaid Blues" follows the band's recent release Spirit Bunnies in which LAPêCHE's 2019 EP, Spirit Bunnies was remixed by some of the band favorite and most talented friends including Samuel Fogarino of Interpol, Dave LeBleu of The Album Leaf, Mercury Program and Textual and Mark Rodriguez of Palatka, AKA NoCoding. Each artist offers different takes on the band's uniquely somber, yet catchy indie-rock.

LAPÊCHE is singer and guitarist Krista Diem, her husband and bassist Dave Diem, guitarist Drew DeMaio and drummer Richard Salino. The band fuses purposeful melody with sonic backdrops inspired by indie-alternative aesthetics and DIY ethics.

As they've bloomed from a singer with a backing band to a full-blown collaboration, their songs have found the power to dive deep while shining brightly, pushing toward personal growth as we collectively stare down the void.

LAPÊCHE is in the later stages of work on their next LP with Grammy-nominated Producer & Engineer Alex Newport (City & Colour, Death Cab For Cutie, At The Drive-In). The band has stayed busy between album cycles, connecting with others and supporting causes important to each member; all while virtually demoing new tunes.

LAPÊCHE has recently toured with Jawbox (Dischord/Atlantic) as direct support in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. and has previously played with J. Robbins Band, Torche, Russian Baths, Do Make Say Think, The Cave Singers, Erica Frias, Lauren Denitzio, Deadaires and more. Past plays at Sing Out Loud Festival (St. Augustine, FL) and The Fest (multiple occasions). They also toured the East Coast/SE/Midwest last Fall w/Nervous Dater (Counter Intuitive) and did regional dates with Chamberlain this Spring.

LAPÊCHE's second LP, Blood in the Water received super positive press coverage in Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise, Talkhouse (a conversation with J. Robbins) + more - with "Oliver," "Finally Trying," "Bells" and "Elbow Grease" appearing on 13 different Spotify Editorial Playlists resulting in very active listener base and fan retention.

Listen to the new single here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly & Vevo Release 'twin flame' Original Live Performance
July 27, 2022

A live performer who is currently on his “mainstream sellout” tour, Machine Gun Kelly closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that balances rock and roll and high fashion. “twin flame” begins with Machine Gun Kelly lying in a glass box, surrounded by chains, the room bathed in a pink hue. Watch the video now!
New York David Bowie World Fan Convention 2023 Dates Announced
July 27, 2022

The first ever DAVID BOWIE WORLD FAN CONVENTION passed in a neon and glitter plume of star-studded grandeur last month (June 17 to June 19, 2022), gathering over 1,500 fans in Liverpool, England from as far afield as Japan and the U.S. to meet, celebrate Bowie and come face-to-face with many of his most high-profile collaborators.
Sixthman Confirms 311 Caribbean Cruise for March 2023
July 27, 2022

311 and Sixthman, have announced 311 Caribbean Cruise 7 – 311 Day at Sea. On March 8-13, 2023, Sixthman will proudly lend their two-decades+ of unforgettable event-planning magic to the first-ever '311 Day at Sea,' sailing from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize, and Roatán, Honduras aboard the Norwegian Pearl.
Pelican Announces Deluxe Reissue of 'Australasia'
July 27, 2022

The deluxe reissue will feature remastered audio by Josh Bonati and bonus material, including a never-before shared track, a live recording of the album's title track from the era of the album's release, a remix by James Plotkin, and artwork by ISIS/SUMAC/Hydra Head founder Aaron Turner.
MILLY Share New Single 'Ring True'
July 27, 2022

MILLY have shared the second single from their debut album Eternal Ring. Produced in LA with Gleemer’s Corey Coffman, the forthcoming Eternal Ring is kinetic, physical, and often a bit volatile — a mixture of emo music and 90s-indebted indie that tastes as if it’s been fermenting for years, feeding on itself until it becomes something new. 