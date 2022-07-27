LAPÊCHE Shares New Single 'Mermaid Blues'

Brooklyn-based band LAPÊCHE is excited to share their new single "Mermaid Blues" (order).

The stand alone single, "Mermaid Blues," expands and contracts around the experience of heavy seasonal depression. Becoming desperate, hope is an imperfect skill that may guide you out.

On the song Treble Zine says, "It's a hook-driven, hard-driving alternative rock anthem that echoes both indie heavyweights of the '90s such as Throwing Muses as well as contemporaries like Charly Bliss and Wolf Alice. It's as infectious a rock song as you're likely to hear in 2022, with elements of dreamy shoegaze guitar and bright flourishes of keyboard, rising up into an anthemic chorus. It's a sure-fire way to get you excited for the next album, which they're working on with producer and engineer Alex Newport (Death Cab for Cutie, At the Drive-In)."

To celebrate the new single LAPÊCHE will be performing on Thursday, August 4th at Our Wicked Lady in Brooklyn with Freezing Cold, Miracle Sweepstakes and Rigby Picnic. Tickets are available here.

"Mermaid Blues" follows the band's recent release Spirit Bunnies in which LAPêCHE's 2019 EP, Spirit Bunnies was remixed by some of the band favorite and most talented friends including Samuel Fogarino of Interpol, Dave LeBleu of The Album Leaf, Mercury Program and Textual and Mark Rodriguez of Palatka, AKA NoCoding. Each artist offers different takes on the band's uniquely somber, yet catchy indie-rock.

LAPÊCHE is singer and guitarist Krista Diem, her husband and bassist Dave Diem, guitarist Drew DeMaio and drummer Richard Salino. The band fuses purposeful melody with sonic backdrops inspired by indie-alternative aesthetics and DIY ethics.

As they've bloomed from a singer with a backing band to a full-blown collaboration, their songs have found the power to dive deep while shining brightly, pushing toward personal growth as we collectively stare down the void.

LAPÊCHE is in the later stages of work on their next LP with Grammy-nominated Producer & Engineer Alex Newport (City & Colour, Death Cab For Cutie, At The Drive-In). The band has stayed busy between album cycles, connecting with others and supporting causes important to each member; all while virtually demoing new tunes.

LAPÊCHE has recently toured with Jawbox (Dischord/Atlantic) as direct support in Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C. and has previously played with J. Robbins Band, Torche, Russian Baths, Do Make Say Think, The Cave Singers, Erica Frias, Lauren Denitzio, Deadaires and more. Past plays at Sing Out Loud Festival (St. Augustine, FL) and The Fest (multiple occasions). They also toured the East Coast/SE/Midwest last Fall w/Nervous Dater (Counter Intuitive) and did regional dates with Chamberlain this Spring.

LAPÊCHE's second LP, Blood in the Water received super positive press coverage in Under The Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, New Noise, Talkhouse (a conversation with J. Robbins) + more - with "Oliver," "Finally Trying," "Bells" and "Elbow Grease" appearing on 13 different Spotify Editorial Playlists resulting in very active listener base and fan retention.

Listen to the new single here: