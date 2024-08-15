Kyra Gordon Celebrates Woodstock's 55th Anniversary With Powerful New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Americana singer-songwriter Kyra Gordon releases her latest single 'Woodstock,' the fifth track from her highly anticipated second album, 'Traveler' via Starita Records. Following the success of her debut album, 'Soul Of A Showgirl,' which blended theatrical jazz with Americana, country, and blues, Gordon's new work showcases her evolution as an artist, offering introspective storytelling with a soulful edge.

'Woodstock' is a blues-infused rock ballad that pays homage to the legendary festival on its 55th anniversary. The song, inspired by Gordon's visit to the original Woodstock site, explores themes of freedom, longing, and the disillusionment that followed the festival's promise. With its raw energy and rich narrative, 'Woodstock' captures the essence of the era while blending the grit of blues and the edge of rock.

Recorded at East Bay Recorders in Oakland, CA, and produced by Gordon alongside Brian Rodvien and James DePrato, the track features fuzzed-out Wurlitzer keys, dynamic vocals, and subtle nods to Woodstock legends like Richie Havens, Janis Joplin, and Jimi Hendrix. The song's intricate production includes a powerful guitar solo and vibrant percussion, culminating in a sound that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

Gordon's upcoming album, 'Traveler,' reflects her journey as a musician, combining country, folk, and rock influences to create a collection of introspective and heartfelt songs inspired by her experiences on the road.

Kyra Gordon is a singer-songwriter known for her transcendent and introspective music that blends alternative country, blues, folk, and rock. Her unique storytelling and soulful performances have earned her a dedicated following. The release of 'Woodstock' coincides with the kick-off of Gordon's house concert tours and gigs around the United States. For a complete list of upcoming shows, visit Kyra Gordon Shows.

With her upcoming album 'Traveler,' and the release of 'Woodstock', Gordon continues to explore the depths of human experience through her powerful and emotive songwriting.

