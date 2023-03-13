Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'

The album will be released on March 31 via Believe Digital.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Canada's biggest breakthrough independent Alt-Country/Americana artist of 2022, Kyle McKearney, is poised to reach greater heights in 2023 with the release of his sophomore album A Traveler's Lament on March 31 via Believe Digital.

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler's Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter's ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock 'n' roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling. It's all there on the album's new twangy single, "Rebel Child," which follows previous singles "Mercy," "River Rain" and "Grandfather" that have pushed Kyle's total streams to over two million.

Since the release of Kyle's 2021 debut album Down-Home, he has received over 21 notable accolades, among them two Canadian Country Music Association award nominations, including Alternative Country Album of the Year, and two Western Canadian Music Award nominations. Kyle was also named a SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalist, placed second in Alberta Music's Project Wild (for which he was awarded $75,000), and shared stages with The Black Crowes, Kip Moore, Our Lady Peace and Dean Brody.

Those live audiences are sure to grow with the announcement that Kyle has also signed on with Canada's leading country music talent booker, the Sakamoto Agency. Company President and Operating Partner Paul Biro says, "We have collectively been fans of Kyle's for some time, and our team felt that working with an artist possessing such talent, uniqueness, and depth was too good an opportunity to pass up!

The way that Kyle has been able to engage not just the country music scene but the Americana, roots, and folk markets and industry, is something we do not see every day. In some ways I am reminded of artists like Corb Lund or Johnny Reid who certainly cut their own path in country music and could not necessarily be held to the confines of one genre. We are excited to work with both Kyle's creativity and Jeff's (Ojeda) management skills and could not be more pleased to welcome them into the Sakamoto Agency family."

Honesty and authenticity have formed the bedrock of every song Kyle has written to date, a reflection of being born and raised in small-town northern British Columbia, and his family's Metis heritage. Kyle grew up listening to country, bluegrass, and rockabilly, all of which sparked his interest in music. He would later explore rock and pop sounds with various projects, including playing guitar in the band that accompanied the touring production of QUEEN's We Will Rock You.

The onset of the pandemic was in some ways a blessing in disguise for Kyle, as it motivated him to return to his country roots. Kyle quickly found his voice and hasn't looked back since. Having now made a significant impression with Down-Home, he is ready to take the next major step forward with A Traveler's Lament, an album that celebrates the importance of family and friendship, two things that have been crucial to helping Kyle get to this point, and beyond.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Chris Doi



