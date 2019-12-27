Kyle Hollingsworth Releases New Song 'Tufnel's Retreat'

Kyle Hollingsworth has released his new single "Tufnel's Retreat," the first track off the forthcoming EP 2020 due out in February. The song premiered exclusively via Relix earlier this week.

"With the SCI six-month break coming up in 2020, I decided to branch out and develop some ideas on my own," says Kyle. "I love the ability to try different styles and feels with my solo band, it helps me be centered with the mothership of SCI. With this EP, I was just throwing out a collection of songs that speak of where I am right now in my writing, just a fun project to bring in the new decade. From old school prog rock to '90s alt grunge...hope you enjoy it."

Kyle Hollingsworth, keyboardist of The String Cheese Incident, starts the new decade with a fresh batch of songs. Appropriately titled 2020, Hollingsworth's new EP ranges stylistically from the Emerson, Lake & Palmer-influenced prog organ tune "Tufnel's Retreat," to West Coast Soul to hip album rock, available in February 2020 on SCI Fidelity Records.

"Tufnel's Retreat" was originally brought about with SCI at the band's famous studio, "The Lab," but finally came to fruition with the help of Hollingsworth's solo project. The heavy guitar, sweeping synths, and rock organs are reminiscent of the early days of Deep Purple or Edgar Winter Group. The track is a journey through many movements, from uptempo to swing to an almost fugue-like section, before it whips back again for the final rousing head. It's a trip worth taking!

Kyle Hollingsworth Band on Tour

DEC 30 @ Fillmore Auditorium w/ Umphrey's McGee | Denver, CO

JAN 23-24 @ Old Town Pub | Steamboat Springs, CO

JAN 25 @ Snowstalk 2020: A 2 Night Winter Affair | Frisco, CO

FEB 1 @ Gem & Jam Festival 2020 | Tucson, AZ

FEB 27 @ Klondike Mike's Saloon & Road House BBQ | Palmer, AK

FEB 28-29 @ Alyeska Resort & Hotel Alyeska | Anchorage, AK

MAR 7 @ Ullrs Tavern | Winter Park, CO

MAY 21-22 @ Summer Camp Music Festival | Chillicothe, IL

More dates to be announced!





