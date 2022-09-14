Kuri Releases New Single 'I Don't Wanna Sing About Love' From His Upcoming Album 'I Love You, You're Welcome'

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The track is off his upcoming sophomore solo album, I Love You, You’re Welcome, due out October 21.

Sep. 14, 2022  

Vancouver-based songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer Kuri, aka Scott Currie, has released his latest single, "I Don't Wanna Sing About Love," off his upcoming sophomore solo album, I Love You, You're Welcome, due out October 21 via Nevado Music. Pre-save I Love You, You're Welcome here.

Discussing the track, Kuri notes, "'I Don't Wanna Sing About Love' is about hiding from the consequences of our actions. We participate, we harm, and we seek to distance ourselves from the impacts we have on the world around us. Singing 'I Don't Wanna Sing About Love' is pointing to that fear of guilt. It can be hard for people to appreciate and engage with these realities - people want to think they're inherently good - so they end up running away, still inflicting wounds in the process."

Like the rest of the world, Kuri spent much of the last three years in isolation, in a reflective state of mind, going, as he sings, "1,000 miles an hour in the confines of your room." I Love You, You're Welcome was recorded in the basement of his childhood home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, with Scott playing all the instruments himself. The ideal scenario, really, to confront one's past and move forward. Hence the tongue-in-cheek title.

"'I Love You, You're Welcome' was the title before I wrote a single piece of music," he says. "It was initially meant to be a funny jab at how we often subconsciously expect praise in return for something that should be given freely. But during the pandemic, I started relating to the phrase very differently. I was writing these songs almost as a farewell to a past self. The change in me came from a place of love for my former self, and so the title transformed into meaning, 'I love us and where we've been, but it's time for us to step into something new.'"

Kuri is a busy film composer, having worked on the last several Bruce Willis movies. He stumbled into that work after the release of his 2019 debut No Village, where his cinematic textures and string arrangements caught the attention of Hollywood. That album, largely about his childhood and transformation to adulthood, was promoted with tours of North America, Europe and Japan.

Scott started his musical career at age 12, on stage in front of his family's Mennonite congregation, playing first drums and then guitar and singing. Even though he stopped performing in services eight years ago, music for the now-28-year-old has been a spiritual exchange ever since, and his lyrics a quest for greater meaning in life. "The idea of music as channeling the divine was a big deal for me," he says.

Because he was performing this music in a dark room during a pandemic, Scott craved human interaction, and so called on several friends to sing backing vocals throughout. "I missed singing songs with people," says Currie, who has assembled a quartet to perform the new material live. After too much time with his own thoughts, "I want to create songs that are meant to be sung communally," he continues. "This record is me trying to scratch every artsy and/or complex musical itch I have while creating something that feels accessible and familiar. Basically, I like to play in weird time signatures, but in a way that my mom can still sing along."

Watch the new music video here:

