Kula Shaker to Embark on North American Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kula Shaker has added a handful of headline shows in addition to their dates supporting The Dandy Warhols on a North American tour, kicking off in Chicago, IL on Sept. 16th at Metro and working their way east to NYC’s Irving Plaza on September 22nd before shooting off to Texas to support The Dandy Warhols for a round of dates on the Western side of the country.

The band, led by guitarist/vocalist Crispian Mills, released their seventh and latest album Natural Magick in 2024, topping the Independent Album Charts in the UK, also completing successful tours of North America, Asia, the UK and Europe.

TOUR DATES:

* Signifies dates with The Dandy Warhols

Sept. 16 Chicago, IL Metro (tickets) Sept. 18 Toronto, ON Mod Club (tickets) Sept. 19 Montreal, QC Le Studio TD (tickets) Sept. 21 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall (tickets) Sept. 22 New York, NY Irving Plaza (tickets) Sept. 22 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall (tickets) Sept. 23 Fort Collins, CO Washington's Foco (tickets) Sept. 25 * Dallas, TX Longhorn Ballroom (tickets) Sept. 26 * Austin, TX / Levitation 2025 Mohawk (tickets) Sept. 27 * Houston, TX The Heights Theater (tickets) Sept. 29 * Santa Fe, NM The Bridge (tickets) Sept. 30 * Phoenix, AZ Marquee (tickets) Oct. 2 * Santa Ana, CA Observatory OC (tickets) Oct. 3 * San Diego, CA Humphrey's (tickets) Oct. 4 * Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet's (tickets) Oct. 6 * Los Angeles, CA Bellwether (tickets) Oct. 8 * San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom (tickets)

Photo Credit: Dutch-Doscher

Comments