Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Krisiun Releases New Single 'Swords into Flesh' Off Upcoming Album 'Mortem Solis'

Krisiun Releases New Single 'Swords into Flesh' Off Upcoming Album 'Mortem Solis'

The track was released alongside a lyric video directed by Estevam Romera.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  

Brazilian Death-Metal-Heavyweights Krisiun have just released their new track and lyric video for "Swords into Flesh" today via Century Media Records.

Krisiun continue to pre-promote their upcoming new studio album "Mortem Solis", to be released on July 29th, 2022 via Century Media Records.

"Swords into Flesh" follows the band's previous releases, "Serpent Messiah", which was released with a powerful video directed by Estevam Romera, and the album's furious opening track and lyric video,"Sworn Enemies", which was created by Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks.

For Krisiun's 12th album, the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums) and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered the album with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mortem Solis' artwork (seen above) was designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).

Watch the new lyric video here:

On the live front, Krisiun have most recently announced a first tour across North American in support of "Mortem Solis" together with Revocation, Alluvial & Inoculation for September/October 2022. See all upcoming live-dates for Krisiun listed here:

Krisiun Tour Dates

16.07.2022 Curitiba PR (Brazil) - Festival Crossroads

22.07.2022 Maringá PR (Brazil) - Tribo's Bar

23.07.2022 Cascavel PR (Brazil) - Adega Nostra Vamos

07.08.2022 Sao Paulo, SP (Brazil) - Audio + Max & Iggor Cavalera - Return To The Roots

13.08.2022 Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Festival / www.alcatraz.be

16.08.2022 Poznan (Poland) - B17 + Cannibal Corpse

17.08.2022 Wroclaw (Poland) - A2 + Cannibal Corpse

19.08.2022 Saint-Nolff (France) - Motocultor Festival / www.motocultor-festival.com

20.08.2022 Moravsky Kumlov (Czech Republic) - Rock Castle / www.rockcastle.cz/cs

North American Tour with Revocation, Alluvial & Inoculation

09.09.2022 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10.09.2022 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
11.09.2022 Québec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
13.09.2022 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Brooklyn
14.09.2022 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Restaurant & Nightclub
15.09.2022 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing CO
16.09.2022 Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery
17.09.2022 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
18.09.2022 Greensboro, NC- The Blind Tiger
19.09.2022 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
20.09.2022 Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
21.09.2022 West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
23.09.2022 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
24.09.2022 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
25.09.2022 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
27.09.2022 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
28.09.2022 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29.09.2022 Los Angeles, CA - 1720
30.09.2022 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
01.10.2022 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Vets Hall
03.10.2022 Portland, OR - Dante's
04.10.2022 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
06.10.2022 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
07.10.2022 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
08.10.2022 Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
09.10.2022 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
11.10.2022 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
12.10.2022 Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
13.10.2022 Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary 2
14.10.2022 Cleveland, OH - No Class
15.10.2022 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
16.10.2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

European Tour with Nile

02.11.2022 Poznań (Poland) - U Bazyla
03.11.2022 Berlin (Germany) - ORWO Haus
04.11.2022 Bochum (Germany) - Matrix / End Of Days Fest
05.11.2022 Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium) - Mass Deathtruction Fest
06.11.2022 London (UK) - The Garage
07.11.2022 Manchester (UK) - Rebellion
08.11.2022 Glasgow (UK) - Slay
09.11.2022 Belfast (N. Ireland) - Limelight 2
10.11.2022 Dublin (Ireland) - Button Factory
11.11.2022 Coventry (UK) - HMV Empire
12.11.2022 Lille (France) - Tyrant Fest
13.11.2022 Nantes (France) - Warehouse
14.11.2022 Paris (France) - Nouveau Casino
16.11.2022 Trier (Germany) - Mergener Hof
17.11.2022 Lyon (France) - CCO
18.11.2022 Marseille (France) - Jas Rod
19.11.2022 Tarbes (France) - La Gespe
21.11.2022 Pamplona (Spain) - Totem
22.11.2022 Madrid (Spain) - Cool Stage / Story Live
23.11.2022 Porto (Portugal) - Hard Club
24.11.2022 Lisbon (Portugal) - RCA Club
25.11.2022 Sevilla (Spain) - Custom
26.11.2022 Murcia (Spain) - Garaje
27.11.2022 Barcelona (Spain) - Boveda
29.11.2022 Luzern (Switzerland) - Schuur
30.11.2022 Milan (Italy) - Slaughter Club
01.12.2022 Rome (Italy) - Largo Venue
02.12.2022 San Dona di Piave (Italy) - Revolver
03.12.2022 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar
04.12.2022 Wien (Austria) - Szene
05.12.2022 Munich (Germany) - Backstage
07.12.2022 Zwolle (The Netherlands) - Hedon
08.12.2022 Rotterdam (The Netherlands) - Baroeg
09.12.2022 Helmond (The Netherlands) - Cacao Fabrik
10.12.2022 Bad Oeynhausen (Germany) - Druckerei
11.12.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Gruenspan

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Disturbed Share New Single 'Hey You'
July 14, 2022

Disturbed, share their new single “Hey You” via Reprise Records alongside the official video, directed by Josiahx. “Hey You” is the multi-platinum selling band’s first new music since their chart-topping 2018 album Evolution. The band are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout the year, check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Recording Academy Announces 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Dates
July 14, 2022

The Recording Academy® has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The ceremony is returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out a list of dates for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards process!
The Mendenhall Experiment Announce 'Against All Odds' EP
July 14, 2022

TMX—Brandon Mendenhall (guitars), Mike Lira (lead guitars), Nathan Stockton (bass), Justin Luebeck (drums) and new vocalist Alyce Hayes—have announced their fittingly titled second EP, AGAINST ALL ODDS, will be released this fall via Lucent Records (UMG) and have shared the first listen with its debut single, “Pulse Of The Lost.”
Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'
July 14, 2022

Dario Saraceno and his band Dario and the Clear has released his new album “Reflective Touch.” Dario was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician.
Nate Gold Releases Energetic Debut Single 'Isabel'
July 14, 2022

With their roaring synergy and a lifelong history of friendship, the collaboration was inevitable and came as second nature. After the song was recorded in Nate’s home studio in Manhattan New York, they fine-tuned the track through numerous virtual sessions to arrive at the final product. Listen to the new single now!