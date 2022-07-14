Krisiun Releases New Single 'Swords into Flesh' Off Upcoming Album 'Mortem Solis'
The track was released alongside a lyric video directed by Estevam Romera.
Brazilian Death-Metal-Heavyweights Krisiun have just released their new track and lyric video for "Swords into Flesh" today via Century Media Records.
Krisiun continue to pre-promote their upcoming new studio album "Mortem Solis", to be released on July 29th, 2022 via Century Media Records.
"Swords into Flesh" follows the band's previous releases, "Serpent Messiah", which was released with a powerful video directed by Estevam Romera, and the album's furious opening track and lyric video,"Sworn Enemies", which was created by Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks.
For Krisiun's 12th album, the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums) and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered the album with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mortem Solis' artwork (seen above) was designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).
Watch the new lyric video here:
On the live front, Krisiun have most recently announced a first tour across North American in support of "Mortem Solis" together with Revocation, Alluvial & Inoculation for September/October 2022. See all upcoming live-dates for Krisiun listed here:
Krisiun Tour Dates
16.07.2022 Curitiba PR (Brazil) - Festival Crossroads
22.07.2022 Maringá PR (Brazil) - Tribo's Bar
23.07.2022 Cascavel PR (Brazil) - Adega Nostra Vamos
07.08.2022 Sao Paulo, SP (Brazil) - Audio + Max & Iggor Cavalera - Return To The Roots
13.08.2022 Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Festival / www.alcatraz.be
16.08.2022 Poznan (Poland) - B17 + Cannibal Corpse
17.08.2022 Wroclaw (Poland) - A2 + Cannibal Corpse
19.08.2022 Saint-Nolff (France) - Motocultor Festival / www.motocultor-festival.com
20.08.2022 Moravsky Kumlov (Czech Republic) - Rock Castle / www.rockcastle.cz/cs
North American Tour with Revocation, Alluvial & Inoculation
09.09.2022 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10.09.2022 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques
11.09.2022 Québec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
13.09.2022 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Brooklyn
14.09.2022 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Restaurant & Nightclub
15.09.2022 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing CO
16.09.2022 Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery
17.09.2022 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
18.09.2022 Greensboro, NC- The Blind Tiger
19.09.2022 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
20.09.2022 Tampa, FL - Brass Mug
21.09.2022 West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street
23.09.2022 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
24.09.2022 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
25.09.2022 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
27.09.2022 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
28.09.2022 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
29.09.2022 Los Angeles, CA - 1720
30.09.2022 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
01.10.2022 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Vets Hall
03.10.2022 Portland, OR - Dante's
04.10.2022 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
06.10.2022 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
07.10.2022 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
08.10.2022 Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
09.10.2022 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
11.10.2022 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
12.10.2022 Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club
13.10.2022 Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary 2
14.10.2022 Cleveland, OH - No Class
15.10.2022 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
16.10.2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave
European Tour with Nile
02.11.2022 Poznań (Poland) - U Bazyla
03.11.2022 Berlin (Germany) - ORWO Haus
04.11.2022 Bochum (Germany) - Matrix / End Of Days Fest
05.11.2022 Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium) - Mass Deathtruction Fest
06.11.2022 London (UK) - The Garage
07.11.2022 Manchester (UK) - Rebellion
08.11.2022 Glasgow (UK) - Slay
09.11.2022 Belfast (N. Ireland) - Limelight 2
10.11.2022 Dublin (Ireland) - Button Factory
11.11.2022 Coventry (UK) - HMV Empire
12.11.2022 Lille (France) - Tyrant Fest
13.11.2022 Nantes (France) - Warehouse
14.11.2022 Paris (France) - Nouveau Casino
16.11.2022 Trier (Germany) - Mergener Hof
17.11.2022 Lyon (France) - CCO
18.11.2022 Marseille (France) - Jas Rod
19.11.2022 Tarbes (France) - La Gespe
21.11.2022 Pamplona (Spain) - Totem
22.11.2022 Madrid (Spain) - Cool Stage / Story Live
23.11.2022 Porto (Portugal) - Hard Club
24.11.2022 Lisbon (Portugal) - RCA Club
25.11.2022 Sevilla (Spain) - Custom
26.11.2022 Murcia (Spain) - Garaje
27.11.2022 Barcelona (Spain) - Boveda
29.11.2022 Luzern (Switzerland) - Schuur
30.11.2022 Milan (Italy) - Slaughter Club
01.12.2022 Rome (Italy) - Largo Venue
02.12.2022 San Dona di Piave (Italy) - Revolver
03.12.2022 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar
04.12.2022 Wien (Austria) - Szene
05.12.2022 Munich (Germany) - Backstage
07.12.2022 Zwolle (The Netherlands) - Hedon
08.12.2022 Rotterdam (The Netherlands) - Baroeg
09.12.2022 Helmond (The Netherlands) - Cacao Fabrik
10.12.2022 Bad Oeynhausen (Germany) - Druckerei
11.12.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Gruenspan