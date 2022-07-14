Krisiun Releases New Single 'Swords into Flesh' Off Upcoming Album 'Mortem Solis'

Brazilian Death-Metal-Heavyweights Krisiun have just released their new track and lyric video for "Swords into Flesh" today via Century Media Records.

Krisiun continue to pre-promote their upcoming new studio album "Mortem Solis", to be released on July 29th, 2022 via Century Media Records.

"Swords into Flesh" follows the band's previous releases, "Serpent Messiah", which was released with a powerful video directed by Estevam Romera, and the album's furious opening track and lyric video,"Sworn Enemies", which was created by Alcides Burn / Burn Artworks.

For Krisiun's 12th album, the trio - brothers Alex Camargo (bass/vocals), Max Kolesne (drums) and Moyses Kolesne (guitars) - recorded their new material locally at Family Mob Studio (Ratos De Porão, Crypta) in São Paulo, Brazil and mixed/mastered the album with Mark Lewis (Kataklysm, Deicide, The Black Dahlia Murder, etc.) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mortem Solis' artwork (seen above) was designed by Marcelo Vasco (Slayer, Venom, Dark Funeral).

Watch the new lyric video here:

On the live front, Krisiun have most recently announced a first tour across North American in support of "Mortem Solis" together with Revocation, Alluvial & Inoculation for September/October 2022. See all upcoming live-dates for Krisiun listed here:

Krisiun Tour Dates

16.07.2022 Curitiba PR (Brazil) - Festival Crossroads

22.07.2022 Maringá PR (Brazil) - Tribo's Bar

23.07.2022 Cascavel PR (Brazil) - Adega Nostra Vamos

07.08.2022 Sao Paulo, SP (Brazil) - Audio + Max & Iggor Cavalera - Return To The Roots

13.08.2022 Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Festival / www.alcatraz.be

16.08.2022 Poznan (Poland) - B17 + Cannibal Corpse

17.08.2022 Wroclaw (Poland) - A2 + Cannibal Corpse

19.08.2022 Saint-Nolff (France) - Motocultor Festival / www.motocultor-festival.com

20.08.2022 Moravsky Kumlov (Czech Republic) - Rock Castle / www.rockcastle.cz/cs

North American Tour with Revocation, Alluvial & Inoculation

09.09.2022 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10.09.2022 Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques

11.09.2022 Québec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

13.09.2022 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Brooklyn

14.09.2022 Cambridge, MA - Middle East Restaurant & Nightclub

15.09.2022 Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing CO

16.09.2022 Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery

17.09.2022 Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

18.09.2022 Greensboro, NC- The Blind Tiger

19.09.2022 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

20.09.2022 Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

21.09.2022 West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable Street

23.09.2022 Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

24.09.2022 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

25.09.2022 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

27.09.2022 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

28.09.2022 San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29.09.2022 Los Angeles, CA - 1720

30.09.2022 Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

01.10.2022 Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Vets Hall

03.10.2022 Portland, OR - Dante's

04.10.2022 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

06.10.2022 Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

07.10.2022 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

08.10.2022 Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

09.10.2022 Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

11.10.2022 St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

12.10.2022 Chicago, IL - Reggie's Rock Club

13.10.2022 Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary 2

14.10.2022 Cleveland, OH - No Class

15.10.2022 Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

16.10.2022 Pittsburgh, PA - Enclave

European Tour with Nile

02.11.2022 Poznań (Poland) - U Bazyla

03.11.2022 Berlin (Germany) - ORWO Haus

04.11.2022 Bochum (Germany) - Matrix / End Of Days Fest

05.11.2022 Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium) - Mass Deathtruction Fest

06.11.2022 London (UK) - The Garage

07.11.2022 Manchester (UK) - Rebellion

08.11.2022 Glasgow (UK) - Slay

09.11.2022 Belfast (N. Ireland) - Limelight 2

10.11.2022 Dublin (Ireland) - Button Factory

11.11.2022 Coventry (UK) - HMV Empire

12.11.2022 Lille (France) - Tyrant Fest

13.11.2022 Nantes (France) - Warehouse

14.11.2022 Paris (France) - Nouveau Casino

16.11.2022 Trier (Germany) - Mergener Hof

17.11.2022 Lyon (France) - CCO

18.11.2022 Marseille (France) - Jas Rod

19.11.2022 Tarbes (France) - La Gespe

21.11.2022 Pamplona (Spain) - Totem

22.11.2022 Madrid (Spain) - Cool Stage / Story Live

23.11.2022 Porto (Portugal) - Hard Club

24.11.2022 Lisbon (Portugal) - RCA Club

25.11.2022 Sevilla (Spain) - Custom

26.11.2022 Murcia (Spain) - Garaje

27.11.2022 Barcelona (Spain) - Boveda

29.11.2022 Luzern (Switzerland) - Schuur

30.11.2022 Milan (Italy) - Slaughter Club

01.12.2022 Rome (Italy) - Largo Venue

02.12.2022 San Dona di Piave (Italy) - Revolver

03.12.2022 Ljubljana (Slovenia) - Orto Bar

04.12.2022 Wien (Austria) - Szene

05.12.2022 Munich (Germany) - Backstage

07.12.2022 Zwolle (The Netherlands) - Hedon

08.12.2022 Rotterdam (The Netherlands) - Baroeg

09.12.2022 Helmond (The Netherlands) - Cacao Fabrik

10.12.2022 Bad Oeynhausen (Germany) - Druckerei

11.12.2022 Hamburg (Germany) - Gruenspan