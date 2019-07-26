Kingsbury Shares 'U Take It Back' Track On Buzzbands.LA

Jul. 26, 2019  

Kingsbury Shares 'U Take It Back' Track On Buzzbands.LACaroline Kingsbury writes & produces Pop Rock in Los Angeles, CA alongside her cat Billy. You may see her frequenting the 99 cent store to buy cereal and listening to The Cure. Kingsbury unintentionally looks like Robert Smith with blue hair mixed with an Elvis impersonator.

Born in Florida, Caroline does not have a southern accent or a tan but can be characterized as the "Florida Man" who can rock like Pat Benatar. The Kingsbury sound has evolved, she is now the ripe age of 23 and making music your parents would have danced to at their senior prom.


Kingsbury has shared her brand new single "U Take It Back". She will also be going on tour with Alex Lahey starting next month.

"U Take It Back" is out now on all DSPs. Look out for more music as the year continues.

Tour Dates
8/13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubador
8/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
8/16 - Austin, TX - Antones
8/17 - Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.
8/19 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
8/20 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
8/22 - Washington D.C. - U Street Music Hall
8/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall Of Williamsburg
8/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brendas
8/25 - Allston, MA - Great Scott
8/27 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
8/28 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
9/1 - Vancouver, B.C. - Biltmore Cabaret
9/3 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir



