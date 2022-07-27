Kings of Thrash Announce Tour Dates

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jul. 27, 2022  

David Ellefson and Jeff Young announce today the first four shows of the Kings of Thrash "The MEGA Years" Tour. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, July 29.

The band, which also includes drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist/vocalist Chaz Leon, will perform the classic thrash albums Killing is My Business...and Business is Good and So Far, So Good...So What in their entirety.

Joining the band for these four dates will be ex-Megadeth/Ohm guitarist Chris Poland.

The Kings of Thrash "The MEGA Years" tour dates

10/12- San Diego - Brick by Brick
10/13 - Phoenix - Crescent Ballroom
10/14 - Las Vegas -The Space
10/15 - West Hollywood - The Whisky a Go-Go



