Kingg Bucc Introduces Latest Single 'No Opps'

To kickstart the summer, Haitian-born, Miami-raised rapper KINGG BUCC is sharing his newest release. "No Opps" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. This comes after his first musical offering of 2021 "We On It," for which he is partnering with The Crown Recordings for a special contest giving fans a chance to win a brand new PS5. Fans can expect to hear from Kingg Bucc a lot more as he prepares for a string of releases arriving soon.

Kingg Bucc's debut EP SWIPER SEASON was released in late 2019. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer DJ Hardwerk (Cardi B, Major Lazer, Camila Cabello), the EP included the singles, "Swiper Season," "Big Shot," and "Pick Sides." He also later introduced standout track, "Turn Me Up (Feat. NLE Choppa)." The official visual went on to quickly collect over 1M views.

The rising rapper was recently highlighted by the Miami New Times. They went on to proclaim Kingg Bucc to be "the apotheosis of a Miami rapper. His savvy punchlines, signature blue dreadlock bonks, and a not-to-be underestimated temperament encapsulate his hometown of North Miami Beach...His unconventional approach to songwriting epitomizes a new generation of rap aficionados who are further diversifying the genre's cutthroat sound." Elevator Mag also raved, "Kingg Bucc is in a class of his own bringing a different look and sound." This is true not only of his music but of his online persona as well. In a little over a year, he has gone from 8k to 108k Instagram followers. He has become a favorite of online tastemakers such as WorldStarHipHop and DJ Akademiks and it is clear that his current virality is only the tip of the iceberg.

Born in Haiti, raised in Bahamas and Miami's Little Haiti, Kingg Bucc has caused a sensation with his infectious melodies, clever punchlines, and over the top personality, earning acclaim as one of hip-hop's most striking new lyricists. Kingg Bucc began his musical journey on the streets of Miami, first imagining himself behind the boards as beatmaker and producer. It wasn't long before a high school acquaintance encouraged Kingg Bucc to pick up the mic himself, instantly displaying a distinct gift for cadence, metaphor, wit, and wordplay. "My musical DNA is different from The Bass Sound that Miami hip-hop is known for," Kingg Bucc says. "You'll hear music that borrows from different influences and brings cadence, metaphors, lyricism, humor, wit, and wordplay back into hip-hop."

Listen here: