King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 4 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023

In 2023, KING is set to tour the UK and North America for the first time ever, bringing his chart-topping album Champagne Talk to the Hindi music scene with a complete live act.

Produced by Live Nation and arranged by Bluprint, the 12-date Champagne Talk World Tour will kick off Friday, September 1 in London, UK at Indigo at the O2 before going to Birmingham, UK. KING will then head to North America with stops in Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, September 28 in Los Angeles, CA at The Belasco.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time here and here.

VIP Tickets

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, pre-show Meet & Greet and photo op with KING, an exclusive VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CHAMPAGNE TALK TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 01 — London, UK — Indigo at the O2
Sat Sep 02 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute
Tue Sep 05 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
Thu Sep 07 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore
Sat Sep 09 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Mon Sep 11 — Houston, TX — House of Blues
Tue Sep 12 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
Sun Sep 17 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
Wed Sep 20 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
Fri Sep 22 — Edmonton, AB — Midway Music Hall
Sun Sep 24 — San Francisco, CA            — The Fillmore
Thu Sep 28 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco  

ABOUT KING:

Rapper-performer-storyteller, who has been the unstoppable disruptor of 2022, continues a steep climb on the Indian pop music scene with his grand rare entry into various global album charts with his last studio album, “Champagne Talk.”

In a short span of less than three years, KING has made a strong mark for himself in the Indian pop music scene and is now on his way to break records and make his name globally. His modern romantic ballad “Maan Meri Jaan” and the massively popular refix with Nick Jones - titled Afterlife that broke all records of daily streams on Spotify ever for an Indian track and has been a perfect successor to the previous favorite “Tu Aakey Dekhle.”

KING is the only Indian pop act to have hit Spotify global Top 200 Charts at #25 with a non-Bollywood single and his steep climb of 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify is nothing short of a feat. Swifty becoming a favorite amongst platforms, including TV, radio, brands and major publications, he was featured on the 2023 GQ India 30 Most Influential Indians and the June Hype Cover and has made multiple note-worthy appearances on big stages like the Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi, IPL Finals and more.

In India, KING continues to rule with his cheeky personality, ace social media game, major upcoming Bollywood features, his sartorial style, memorable conversation skills, and one of the most energetic live acts in the current scene.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
John Vento Releases New Single And Video For She Drove Me To The Poor House Photo
John Vento Releases New Single And Video For 'She Drove Me To The Poor House'

Chart-topping Roots Rocker, John Vento has released his brand new single and accompanying video for 'She Drove Me to the Poor House.'

2
The Bones of J.R. Jones Announces New Album Slow Lightning Photo
The Bones of J.R. Jones Announces New Album 'Slow Lightning'

The New York-based artist The Bones of J.R. Jones announced Slow Lighting, his first full length album release in more than 5 years. The Bones of J.R. Jones has also announced a US and European tour, with an album release show in his home state of New York at Mercury Lounge on October 13.

3
Bearings Announce New Album The Best Part About Being Human Photo
Bearings Announce New Album 'The Best Part About Being Human'

Produced by Sam Guaiana (Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album features the most tightly honed songwriting of Bearings’ near-decade career, instantly nostalgic for sweaty summer festivals and finger-pointed singalongs while serving as a clear indication of where the pop-punk genre is headed.

4
Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas Photo
Shaq Announces Largest Bass Music Festival In Texas

Uniting the bass music community around the globe and taking the game plan into his own hands as we ring in the festival season, DIESEL (aka SHAQ) is taking his touring live event series Shaq’s ‘Bass All Stars’ to the next level with his first large-scale bass music festival: “Shaq’s Bass All Stars Festival.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'Kenzo B Announces New Mixtape 'Top 2 Not 2'
Radian Announce Noctilucent New Album 'Distorted Rooms'Radian Announce Noctilucent New Album 'Distorted Rooms'
Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'Loveless Share New Single 'I Hope I'm Not Sick'
The Glorious Sons Announce North American TourThe Glorious Sons Announce North American Tour

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET