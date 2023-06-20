King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023

In 2023, KING is set to tour the UK and North America for the first time ever, bringing his chart-topping album Champagne Talk to the Hindi music scene with a complete live act.

Produced by Live Nation and arranged by Bluprint, the 12-date Champagne Talk World Tour will kick off Friday, September 1 in London, UK at Indigo at the O2 before going to Birmingham, UK. KING will then head to North America with stops in Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, September 28 in Los Angeles, CA at The Belasco.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, June 21 at 10 AM local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 23 at 10 AM local time here and here.

VIP Tickets

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include general admission tickets with priority access to the floor, pre-show Meet & Greet and photo op with KING, an exclusive VIP gift item and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CHAMPAGNE TALK TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 01 — London, UK — Indigo at the O2

Sat Sep 02 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute

Tue Sep 05 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Thu Sep 07 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

Sat Sep 09 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Mon Sep 11 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Tue Sep 12 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

Sun Sep 17 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

Wed Sep 20 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

Fri Sep 22 — Edmonton, AB — Midway Music Hall

Sun Sep 24 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore

Thu Sep 28 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco

ABOUT KING:

Rapper-performer-storyteller, who has been the unstoppable disruptor of 2022, continues a steep climb on the Indian pop music scene with his grand rare entry into various global album charts with his last studio album, “Champagne Talk.”

In a short span of less than three years, KING has made a strong mark for himself in the Indian pop music scene and is now on his way to break records and make his name globally. His modern romantic ballad “Maan Meri Jaan” and the massively popular refix with Nick Jones - titled Afterlife that broke all records of daily streams on Spotify ever for an Indian track and has been a perfect successor to the previous favorite “Tu Aakey Dekhle.”

KING is the only Indian pop act to have hit Spotify global Top 200 Charts at #25 with a non-Bollywood single and his steep climb of 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify is nothing short of a feat. Swifty becoming a favorite amongst platforms, including TV, radio, brands and major publications, he was featured on the 2023 GQ India 30 Most Influential Indians and the June Hype Cover and has made multiple note-worthy appearances on big stages like the Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi, IPL Finals and more.

In India, KING continues to rule with his cheeky personality, ace social media game, major upcoming Bollywood features, his sartorial style, memorable conversation skills, and one of the most energetic live acts in the current scene.