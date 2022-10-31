Kim Petras Sets 'If Jesus Was A Rockstar' New Single Release Date

Kim Petras has announced that her new single, "If Jesus Was a Rockstar," will be released on November 11. Pre-save the upcoming single here.

"Thanks for waiting, you're gonna love it," Petras said in a new tweet.

If Jesus Was A Rockstar comes out 11/11. Presave now at https://t.co/kxDSOfP14x. Thanks for waiting, you're gonna love it pic.twitter.com/M3MFWkOoed - KIM PETRAS ? (@kimpetras) October 31, 2022

Petras recently joined Sam Smith on "Unholy," which marked her first Billboard Hot 100 debut and the highest first debut of an act on the chart since 2016.

The track is her first career #1 single & biggest streaming day on spotify with over 10 million streams.

It also charted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, #1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, #1 on Global Apple Music, and #1 on Global Spotify.

Listen to a new snippet of the upcoming single here: