Kim Petras Receives Her First GRAMMY Nomination For #1 Global Smash Hit 'Unholy'

Global pop sensation and critically-acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has received her first GRAMMY® nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" - her #1 global smash hit with Sam Smith, which she also co-wrote. The chart-topping song skyrocketed to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the Billboard Global 200, the worldwide charts on Spotify and Apple Music, and the UK Official Singles Chart and recently won an MTV EMA for 'Video for Good.

The success of "Unholy" not only made the song one of the year's top pop debuts, but also marked an historic first in LGBTQ+ chart history - Kim and Sam became the first openly transgender solo artist and non-binary solo artist, respectively, to ascend to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and now they are the first to receive a GRAMMY nomination in the category of Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

With today's GRAMMY nomination, the groundbreaking impact that Kim's pop music and artistry have had on the musical landscape and cultural consciousness continues.

While Kim's star has been on a skyrocketing trajectory since splashing onto the scene with her breakout hit "I Don't Want It At All," one thing has remained the same - her deep-rooted and steadfast commitment to advocating for equality and inclusivity by proving that the talents and qualities that you have to share with the world are what really matters, not gender or any other label.

Wishing to be recognized as a songwriter and artist above all else in the hopes of normalizing queer and transgender visibility gave Kim a drive that has propelled her to today's Grammy nomination. The Grammy nod follows a year that has seen her become the first openly transgender artist in history to perform at the MTV VMAs and EMAs, and top the global charts.

Before becoming a prolific songwriter, garnering worldwide praise for her immense talent, and earning fast-rising mainstream success, Kim endured a childhood of bullying and struggled with not fitting in. Pop music became her escape. Her love of music and its important role in her life put her on an even greater path ultimately allowing her music to connect with others that may be struggling.

Now living and thriving as her authentic self, Kim has built a special connection with her fans and community as she reminds them, through her songwriting and artistry, that it is okay to be whoever they are.

Her latest release, her new, guitar-driven pop single "If Jesus Was A Rockstar," produced by Max Martin, ILYA and Omer Fedi, sees Kim reflecting on finding her own relationship with spirituality after not feeling welcomed by the institution of religion when she was younger and wondering if more people would embrace religion if it embraced them as she creates her own version of a more inclusive Jesus.

ABOUT KIM PETRAS

Global pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has become one of music's most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than a billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe, and lavish praise from major mainstream publications and tastemaking outlets worldwide.

"If Jesus Was A Rockstar" and "Unholy" follow a summer that included her serendipitously-timed cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" becoming one of the most successful Amazon Originals of 2022, an Amazon mini doc that gave a look behind the scenes of her epic Coachella debut, and joining Christina Aguilera on stage for a show-stopping performance of her song "xx" from Slut Pop.

After years of triumphing as an entirely independent artist with her larger-than-life magnetism, Petras signed to Republic Records / Amigo Records and began a brand-new era with the release of "Coconuts," "Future Starts Now" and her sex-positive EP Slut Pop. Kim immediately made a splash with her 2017 break-out single "I Don't Want It At All" (a #1 hit on Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart) and "Heart to Break" soon became her first Top 40 smash. Her 2019 project Clarity featured lead single "Icy."

Her Halloween-themed project TURN OFF THE LIGHT included standout tracks "There Will Be Blood" and "Close Your Eyes" and was followed by her 2020 summer hit "Malibu." She has also collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Kygo, Cheat Codes, Madison Beer, and K/DA and was also personally selected by Ariana Grande to appear on the Charlie's Angels soundtrack.

Photo credit Jason Al-Taan