Kim Gordon Shares 2025 Performance Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following her first two GRAMMY® Award nominations for her highly acclaimed and envelope-pushing sophomore album, The Collective (Matador), Kim Gordon has announced her first performances of 2025.

Gordon will headline The Belasco in Los Angeles on April 24 and will visit Austin Psych Fest on April 26. She will also support St. Vincent at Teatro Caupolican in Santiago on May 28. While in South America, Gordon will also perform May 31 at the Popload Festival in Sao Paolo, Brazil. Click here for tickets and additional information.

At the 67th GRAMMY® Awards, The Collective was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, while “BYE BYE” received a nod for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows her 2019 full-length debut No Home Record and continues her collaboration with Justin Raisen (Lil Yachty, John Cale, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli xcx, Yves Tumor), with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances their joint world building, with Raisen’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

TOUR DATES:

4/24/25 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

4/26/25 - Psych Fest - Austin, TX

5/28/25 - Teatro Caupolican - Santiago, CL*

5/31/25 - Popload Festival - Sao Paolo, BR

* w/ St. Vincent

Photo Credit: Danielle Neu

Comments