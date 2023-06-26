Kilamanzego to Release New EP 'Black Weirdo' in July

Kilamanzego's forthcoming EP, Black Weirdo, is dropping July 28.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

The dance track to your summer has landed. Next week, Philadelphia-based electronic artist Kilamanzego shares their newest single, "Remember Myself," a pulsating blend of infectious rhythms and pulsating hip-hop beats. The track comes from Kilamanzego's forthcoming EP, Black Weirdo, dropping July 28 via queer, independent label Get Better Records. 

Philadelphia-based Kilamanzego (pun: “kill a man’s ego”) is a Black androgynous, quirky electronic experimental indietronica musician/vocalist with hip-hop leanings. Known as the "arp queen," she delivers uniqueness in today’s scene of beats-centered electronic music by using unpredictable arrangements, off-kilter rhythms, and infectious sound design.

Inspired by the punk and hip-hop scenes she grew up in, she’s known for erasing lines between genres with forward-thinking beats infused with touches of West African experimentalism and dance. In her six years as an artist, Kilamanzego’s music has been supported by Anna Lunoe, Machinedrum, NNAMDI, OddKidOut, and more.

Her work has been featured on NPR, Bandcamp, Reverb, UK’s NTS Radio, Andrew Huang’s 4 Producers 1 Sample, with live performances at Red Rocks, Mad Decent / Brownies & Lemonade, and Shambhala Festival in Canada.

Listen to the new single here:



