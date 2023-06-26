Kid Koala Starts North American Tour With Lealani Next Month

Legendary turntablist and producer Kid Koala (AKA Eric San) is preparing to set out for a series of North American tour dates in July.

Featuring performances alongside his frequent collaborator, the lauded art pop vocalist Lealani, the tour comes in support of his recent LP Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, out April 14, 2023 via Envision Records. Tickets are available here.

Blending Lealani’s energetic vocals and raw guitars with live sampling and turntable wizardry, the show is unlike any DJ or hip hop set you’ve ever seen. Long known for his technical mastery over the turntables, Kid Koala brings out the humanity in the machine. Fresh off his recent LP, this tour sees him at a fresh creative height.

An original concept double album with built-in board game, Creatures Of The Late Afternoon is San’s latest boundary pushing work of unique creativity. Centered around a cast of creatures who band together through the power of music to save their community from destruction, the album and the game together bear Kid Koala’s singular ability to bring to life the interactive worlds of his multifaceted, multimedia imagination.

Featuring 20 new Kid Koala tracks on double vinyl in a gatefold jacket, plus 8 vinyl-only board game tracks, the release includes inserts with game pieces, dice, and 150 game cards. Built integrally into the vinyl gatefold jacket, the board game is set at a communal hub of DIY recording studios where various bands of creatures collaborate to explore different ways of expressing and enjoying music.

TOUR DATES

June 24 - Victoria, BC @ Victoria Ska and Reggae Festival

July 24 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall*

July 25 - New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge*

July 26 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

July 27 - Detroit, MI @ Blind Pig*

July 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Chase Bliss 10 year Anniversary*

July 30 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean*

July 31 - Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks*



* - with Lealani

Photo credit: Corinne Merrell