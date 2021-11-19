Kid Cudi Joins WILLOW for 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' Remix

WILLOW shares a remix of her massive hit single t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l featuring genre-bending icon Kid Cudi. Travis Barker also features on drums.

"I am so grateful for this song because it was created during such an introspective time during quarantine. The solitude allowed me to introspect and really let go of the insecurities I had about making a project in this genre," says WILLOW. "I am humbled and grateful that Kid Cudi is now able to bring his magic to this remix."

The certified Gold single, 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l', was a top 5 record at Alternative radio and has netted over 250 million global streams to date. "Easily the best and most assured music of her career so far," said The New Yorker. "The album is the first to maximise her talents, externalising the pent-up, dialed-up angst of her adolescence."

'Meet Me At Our Spot', a fan favourite during Willow's sold-out autumn headlining tour, has cracked the Top 10 of the UK Singles Chart and is on the Radio 1 A-List. In the US it is currently sitting at No.21 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and is also climbing the Top 40 radio chart at No.19. With over 300 million global streams to date, the track is certified Gold in multiple markets, and marks Willow's second Top 20 single on the OCC UK singles chart this year. The live performance video has also reached 33M views to date and the live audio was released on DSPs in October with nearly 10M streams to date.

With her fifth album lately I feel EVERYTHING (via Roc Nation/MSFTSMusic/Polydor), a decade of growth both in the industry and as a young woman come to a head. The album is a love letter to that constant evolution. In the short months since the release, lately I feel EVERYTHING has amassed 270 million global streams.

Following her major SOLD OUT headlining tour that took her all across the U.S., WILLOW comes to the UK for a special show at London's Electric Ballroom on December 9th which sold out within minutes of going on sale. WILLOW will also be hitting the road in February 2022 supporting Billie Eilish in the US.

Watch the song's official visualizer here: