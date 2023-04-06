Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
KiNG MALA Releases New Track 'dirty dishes'

The new track is out now via Handwritten Records.

Apr. 06, 2023  

KiNG MALA - aka Areli Castro - is putting the groove back in the drudgery of doing chores with her new track "dirty dishes" - out now via Handwritten Records.

Unlike the cheeky confidence she exuded in her viral hit "she calls me daddy," KiNG MALA is softening her edges on "dirty dishes" to share a vulnerable narrative about putting someone else first - the sunny vocals, nostalgia-inducing basslines, and ethereal guitar chords are Cascade bright.

"The day I wrote this song the line that kept coming to mind was, "I gave you the door code to my apartment.' I was falling for someone new, and I had just given them open access to my life, whenever they wanted - which was terrifying," KiNG MALA confesses. "There was something so sad and so beautiful about it.

I wasn't willing to take care of myself for me (wash my hair, do my dishes, water my plants), but I was for someone else. This song is about that bittersweet feeling of knowing you don't love yourself, but you love someone else enough to try."

Last year, KiNG MALA took her crown as "cult leader" with the release of her honey catching season EP. Now, the KiNG is cleaning up her own castle to usher in a new era, starting with the "dirty dishes" in her sink!

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Jade Sadler


