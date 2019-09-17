Kevin Gates Announces 'I'm Him' Album Release Date

Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates performed an epic homecoming show in his native city of Baton Rouge, LA last night to celebrate and preview his highly-anticipated new album I'M HIM. He surprised day-one fans with a few unreleased songs songs from his forthcoming album and took it a step further officially announcing the release date, September 27th.

I'M HIM will mark Gates' first official album release in more than three years, following 2016's now-classic debut, ISLAH. Gates - who has lost over 100lbs and is in the best shape of his life mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually - has been releasing a constant stream of music since his debut album. Despite his legal challenges and incarceration circumstances over the past three years, the Baton Rouge-raised emcee hasn't stopped delivering heavy-hitting music to his fans, including BY ANY MEANS 2, CHAINED TO THE CITY, LUCA BRASI 3, and his latest ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND. Throughout his esteemed career, Gates has amassed over 5 billion global streams.

Listen to "Push It" below.

KEVIN GATES ON TOUR 2019

OCTOBER

12 - Chicago, IL - The Patio Theater

13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

16 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre and Ballroom

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

22 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

27 - Washington, DC - Echostage

29 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

NOVEMBER

1 - Richmond, VA - The National

3 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6 - Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium

7 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

9 - New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena

10 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

11 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Maria Hall

12 - Shreveport, LA - The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

13 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

15 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

30 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater





Related Articles View More Music Stories