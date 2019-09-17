Kevin Gates Announces 'I'm Him' Album Release Date
Bread Winners Association recording artist Kevin Gates performed an epic homecoming show in his native city of Baton Rouge, LA last night to celebrate and preview his highly-anticipated new album I'M HIM. He surprised day-one fans with a few unreleased songs songs from his forthcoming album and took it a step further officially announcing the release date, September 27th.
I'M HIM will mark Gates' first official album release in more than three years, following 2016's now-classic debut, ISLAH. Gates - who has lost over 100lbs and is in the best shape of his life mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually - has been releasing a constant stream of music since his debut album. Despite his legal challenges and incarceration circumstances over the past three years, the Baton Rouge-raised emcee hasn't stopped delivering heavy-hitting music to his fans, including BY ANY MEANS 2, CHAINED TO THE CITY, LUCA BRASI 3, and his latest ONLY THE GENERALS GON UNDERSTAND. Throughout his esteemed career, Gates has amassed over 5 billion global streams.
Listen to "Push It" below.
KEVIN GATES ON TOUR 2019
OCTOBER
12 - Chicago, IL - The Patio Theater
13 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
15 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
16 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre and Ballroom
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
20 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
22 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
27 - Washington, DC - Echostage
29 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
30 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
NOVEMBER
1 - Richmond, VA - The National
3 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
4 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
6 - Augusta, GA - The Bell Auditorium
7 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
9 - New Orleans, LA - Lakefront Arena
10 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
11 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Maria Hall
12 - Shreveport, LA - The Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
13 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
15 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory
17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
26 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
30 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater