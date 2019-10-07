Kevin Durant Co-Signs Radamiz's 'Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes' Album

"Bringing New York back" is a phrase to describe rappers restoring the grittiness of the '90s, steeped in lyricism and storytelling without compromising their sound for a mainstream hit. For Radamiz, a skilled battle rapper and artist from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, he's taken those core elements of hip-hop and modernized them, possessing a fresh, throwback flow. A hip-hop kid who grew up studying the lyrics of Jadakiss and Notorious B.I.G., as well as listened to Jay-Z, Eminem, D12, and G-Unit as he got older, Radamiz is the quintessential East Coast rapper.

Raised by Dominican-immigrant parents in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn's Sumner Projects complex, 26-year-old MC Radamiz's story is unlike a story told before. From being influenced to start rapping at the age of 12 outside of his first job packing groceries at a local supermarket, to highlights such as being declared as Hot 97's East Coast "Who's Next" artist and opening for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rakim, A$AP Ferg, Talib Kweli, Mos Def, Action Bronson, Pro Era, Tunji Ige, Chuck Inglish, Smoke DZA, Vic Mensa, Smif-N-Wessun, Nitty Scott MC, and many more. Radamiz has also been busy performing at venues all over NYC including SOB's, Webster Hall, Santos Party House, YouTubeSpaceNY and a main stage performance at the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival.

After premieres with Billboard, and HipHopDx for his Statik Selektah produced single "Fake Gucci" on Friday 10-4-19, the Brooklyn native and one of XXL's "15 New York Rappers to Look Out For" released his new album Nothing Changes If Nothing Changes via Payday Records. The album debuted in the top 20 on Apple Music's Hip-Hop chart and even received a co-sign from Kevin Durant, who gave Radamiz a special shout-out to his 11 million Instagram followers. Today, Ebro and Apple Music featured "Fake Gucci" on Beats 1.

"This album deals with my insecurities and biggest strengths. It glorifies the trying times of the past as the walkway to self-acceptance. It's New York, it's the Dominican Republic, it's wherever I've called "home" Radamiz declares. "Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes" is my attempt at immortality through music while facing my mortality now. Life is too short to not address the things that need to be changed to improve your overall circumstance and this album plays like the instruction manual on how to accept the past, face your present, and fine-tune the arrival of an ideal future."

Listen to "Seven Digits" here:





