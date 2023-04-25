Kesha to Release New Album 'Gag Order' in May; Lead Singles Drop This Week

Kesha will drop her new album, "Gag Order," on Friday, May 19. The album's first two singles, "FINE LINE" and "EAT THE ACID" will be released on Friday, April 28.

The announcement comes after a 24-hour Instagram livestream counting down to the album cover art and release date. The album is Kesha's fifth, following "High Road" in 2020.

Over her career, Kesha has earned two Grammy nominations, 10 Top Ten singles, over a billion views on YouTube, two number one albums, four number one songs on Top 40 radio and nearly 40 million followers across social media.

Kesha's ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, a podcast, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line. As a songwriter, she has penned her own music as well as songs for artists including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas and Miley Cyrus. In 2016, she won Billboard's Women in Music Trailblazer Award and in 2018, she was named one of Time Magazine's Time 100, its list of the most influential people in the world.