Kesha Releases New Single 'DELUSIONAL'

Multi-Platinum global pop superstar Kesha is marking Black Friday with the arrival of her hugely anticipated new single, “DELUSIONAL.” Produced by Zhone (Troye Sivan’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated “Rush”) and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love (Lady Gaga, Ava Max) – the same team behind this summer’s worldwide hit single, “JOYRIDE” – the visionary new track is available everywhere now on her own Kesha Records.

“DELUSIONAL” was heralded last week via the final moments of the official music video for “JOYRIDE,” streaming now on YouTube. Directed by Dimitri Basil (Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy), Cooper Roussel (Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Miami Horror), and Laura Gorun (Joywave, Kings of Leon), the action-packed visual was immediately met by applause upon its long awaited premiere from high profile publications and top online outlets around the globe:

Currently boasting over 100M worldwide streams and counting, “JOYRIDE” has proven a true sensation since its July 4th release, reaching #6 on Billboard’s “Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles” and “Hot Dance/Electronic Songs” along with the top 30 on “Pop Airplay” and chart success around the world from the UK to New Zealand. In addition, with fans everywhere clamoring for the unapologetic pop anthem’s official music video, the “JOYRIDE” official lyric video has earned over 7.2M views via YouTube.

Produced by Zhone and co-written by Kesha, Zhone, and Madison Love, “JOYRIDE” represents the triumphant first chapter of a milestone new era for Kesha, celebrating both her long overdue empowerment as an independent artist as well as a powerful sonic evolution following 2023’s critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Gag Order. Along with its popular achievement, the track has been met by high-profile critical applause from the likes of Rolling Stone, which hailed it “a return to the dancey, campy pop music she entranced audiences with on Animal and Warrior.” “‘JOYRIDE’ is an electro-banger perfectly timed to summer,” wrote Variety, “a callback to her early hits like ‘TiK ToK’ and ‘We R Who We R.’” ”JOYRIDE” is “(Kesha) happily untethered, embracing electropop kicks and modulated vocals like God intended,” declared Vulture, “a two-and-a-half-minute celebration soundtracked by some polka-inspired beats, heavy synth, and sheer confidence.” Perhaps NYLON said it best: “Everything about ‘JOYRIDE’ is a trip…The original glitter-faced party animal of the 2010s is back with a fiery vengeance.”

One of Spotify’s Top 100 Artists with close to 40M monthly listeners, Kesha – who is currently starring on the cover of GLAMOUR Germany after recently being honored as “Music Icon” at GLAMOUR Germany’s 2024 Women of the Year Awards – will wrap up her incredible 2024 by joining forces with iHeartRadio for eagerly awaited performances at Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One at Boston, MA’s TD Garden (December 15) and Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball Presented By Capital One at Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena (December 17). What looks to be an even more stacked 2025 will see the release of Kesha’s hugely anticipated sixth full length studio album and an ambitious tour schedule that already includes a number of sold-out “House of Kesha” headline shows and top-billed festival dates around the globe. Among the recently announced highlights will be headline sets at the Australian Open’s AO Live event in Melbourne, Australia on January 25 and London’s Mighty Hoopla pop extravaganza on June 1. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details, please visit keshaofficial.com/tour.

The upcoming live schedule follows what has undoubtedly been an eventful 2024 for Kesha, including her featured role on the remix of Charli xcx’s “Spring Breakers” (included on the acclaimed album, Brat and It’s Completely Different but Also Still Brat) and a cover of Lindsey Buckingham’s song, “Holiday Road“ released as part of Spotify Singles Holiday and hailed by Stereogum as “a synth-pulsing new wave version (with) a real Kim Wilde ‘Kids In America’ feel.” Kesha – who kicked off the year teaching “The Alchemy of Pop“ as Artist in Residence at the Esalen Institute in Big Sur, CA, followed by a major Ted Talk at Vancouver, BC’s TED2024 conference – also delighted fans with show-stopping festival performances at West Hollywood, CA’s OUTLOUD Music Festival At WeHo Pride, Philadelphia, PA’ Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia, PA, Chicago, IL’s Lollapalooza and Mexico City, MX’s Festival HERA HSBC, as well as such surprises as a live performance to over 5,000 ecstatic fans at Brooklyn, NY’s sold-out Planet Pride 2024 and a special guest appearance alongside Reneé Rapp at Indio, CA’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that saw the two stars performing Kesha’s 8x RIAA Platinum-certified, worldwide #1 classic hit, “TiK ToK,” complete with raised middle fingers and an updated lyrical shout to “F-ck P Diddy.” “This I think is the hottest person on the Earth,” Rapp said while introducing her surprise guest. “Everybody put your f-cking hands together for Kesha.”

KESHA LIVE 2024/2025

DECEMBER

15 – Boston, MA – Kiss 108’s Jingle Ball @ TD Garden (SOLD OUT)

17 – Washington, DC – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball @ Capital One Arena (SOLD OUT)

JANUARY

23 – Sydney, Australia – House of Kesha @ Enmore Theatre

25 – Melbourne, Australia – AO Live @ John Cain Arena †

MAY

29 – Glasgow, UK – House of Kesha @ O2 Academy 1 (SOLD OUT)

30 – Manchester, UK – House of Kesha @ Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

JUNE

1 – London, UK – Mighty Hoopla †

† Festival Performance

ABOUT KESHA:

Kesha is an undeniable pop icon with 10 top 10 singles, more than 3B worldwide streams, two #1 albums, four #1 songs on top 40 radio and nearly 40M followers across social media. The 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated superstar attracts a diverse, passionate and socially-engaged global audience who believe in the messages behind her music while critics also have unanimously sung her praises. Kesha’s ventures outside of music include a top-rated TV program, an award-winning film, a book, a cruise and a cosmetics line, all of which spotlight an artist whose passion, talent and charm has earned her legions of fans. Additionally, Kesha has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community and animal welfare through various organizations since the start of her career. 2023’s Gag Order, which marked Kesha’s first new album in over three years, was met by worldwide critical applause and later named “Album of the Year” by The Arts Desk while also placing in the upper echelons of year-end charts from Rolling Stone, PopMatters, The Independent, Slant, and The Sunday Times.

Photo credit: Brendan Walter

