Kesha, Dan Reynolds, Tegan & Sara and More Perform At LOVELOUD Festival Powered By AT&T

Tune in Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. MT to watch the live broadcast of the third annual "LOVELOUD Festival Powered By AT&T" on AT&T* AUDIENCE Network via DIRECTV Ch 239. The show will also be available streaming on-demand through DIRECTV NOW, WATCHTV, and via the DIRECTV app.

Taking place at USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City, UT., the festival will be hosted by famed internet and television sensation Kalen Allen, and will feature a headlining performance by Grammy® Award-nominated, multi-platinum selling pop star, and advocate for equality Kesha, as well as a star-studded lineup of other artists that includes LOVELOUD Founder & Imagine Dragons-Frontman Dan Reynolds, Tegan & Sara, Daya, K. Flay, PVRIS, and Laura Jane Grace.

AT&T seeks to progress the relevant and vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love, understand, accept, and support LGBTQ+ youth in our communities. Through music, performance, and an inspiring message, LOVELOUD and AT&T share vision of a future where LGBTQ+ youth are wholly connected to love and acceptance.

Founded by Dan Reynolds in 2017, the LOVELOUD Foundation will aim to raise more than $1,000,000 from this year's LOVELOUD Festival, a goal that was surpassed at last year's event. Proceeds from the festival will benefitThe Trevor Project, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, Tegan and Sara Foundation, and Encircle, as well as other vital organizations that proudly serve our LGBTQ+ youth. LGBTQ+ teen suicide, often caused by a lack of communication or an absence of acceptance, is one of the most troubling issues in the community. LOVELOUD provides a place of affirmation and security for LGBTQ+ youth and raises money for mental health and health services for them.

